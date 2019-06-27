App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Downside in turmeric limited; any fall in prices good buying opportunity'

With prices nearing the season's low (late March), arrivals would dwindle further. At the same time, upcountry demand would turn sturdy given the lower prices. Thus, the downside seems to be contained

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Vedika Narvekar

The 2019 southwest monsoon has by now covered almost all the major turmeric-growing belts and farmers are busy sowing the golden spice. Prices of turmeric are 15 percent down from the peak in May as the Horticulture Board in its second advance estimates raised its 2018-19 output. Moreover, arrival pressure from Marathwada and start of sowing piled pressure on turmeric prices.

With prices nearing the season's low (late March), arrivals would dwindle further. At the same time, upcountry demand would turn sturdy given the lower prices. Thus, the downside seems to be contained.

Turmeric is a long-gestation crop sown in June-July with harvesting after 7-9 months depending on the variety. Nizamabad and Warangal (Telangana), Mysore (Karnataka), Cudappah and Dugiralla (AP) and Nanded, Basmat, Hingoli and Sangli (Maharashtra) are some of the major turmeric-growing areas.

This year, sowing has been delayed because of poor pre-monsoon rains and the late arrival of the southwest monsoon. However, market sources say that with reasonable water levels in the Mysore belt, sowing is 75-80 percent complete.

In Nizamabad, sowing commenced on the arrival of the monsoon last week and is 45-50 percent complete by now. In Erode, 30-40 percent of the area has been covered. Sowing across the major growing areas will continue till mid-July.

In 2018-19, the area planted with turmeric was 2.46 lakh hectares, compared to 2.38 lakh hectares the year prior. This year, farmers in Marathwada might shift to a more lucrative crop. Besides, turmeric output in Erode varies greatly depending on water availability. Last year output from this area increased after 2-3 years of crop failure. This year, preliminary expectations are of lower acreage in Erode given the water shortage. In other states, sowing would be more or less steady.

A clearer picture regarding sowing would be available only in August. Till then, markets would respond to the prevailing demand-supply context in physical markets. Accordingly, we don't see much downside in turmeric. In fact, any fall because of sowing progress should be a good buying opportunity given the price-supportive demand-supply fundamentals.

The author is Research Analyst- Agro Commodities at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 27, 2019 12:27 pm

tags #Commodities #Turmeric

