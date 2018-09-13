App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2018 08:27 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Dow, S&P 500 end up slightly after trade talk news; Apple slips

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.86 points, or 0.11 percent, to 25,998.92, the S&P 500 gained 1.03 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,888.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.25 points, or 0.23 percent, to 7,954.23.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The Dow and S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Wednesday after news of a fresh round of US-China trade talks, while the Nasdaq fell following a decline in Apple as it unveiled larger iPhones but made just minor changes to its offerings.

The Trump administration has reached out to China for a new round of trade talks as it prepares to activate punitive US tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese goods, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Trade-sensitive stocks rose, including Boeing was up 2.4 percent.

Apple shares were down 1.2 percent. The company also unveiled health-oriented watches based on the design of current models.

related news

“Looks like the Street is yawning at Apple’s new iWatch, iOs12 and iPhone offerings,” said Daniel Morgan, vice president and senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Company in Atlanta. “This adds to the concerns on tariffs, social media testimony and chips to make it a tough day for tech.”

Shares of fitness device rival Fitbit Inc fell 6.9 while shares of Garmin Ltd lost some earlier gains and were flat after the launch of Apple’s latest Apple Watch.

The S&P technology index was down 0.5 percent, reversing Tuesday’s gains, with fears of further deregulation also hurting Apple as well as social media names.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.86 points, or 0.11 percent, to 25,998.92, the S&P 500 gained 1.03 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,888.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.25 points, or 0.23 percent, to 7,954.23.

Six major Web and Internet service companies, including Apple, are to detail their consumer data privacy practices to a US Senate panel on Sept. 26, raising the specter of the possibility of stricter regulation.

Among the six companies to testify later this month, Twitter shares were down 3.7 percent, while Alphabet was down 1.5 percent.

Facebook, not among the companies to testify, was down 2.4 percent.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index was down 1.2 percent after Goldman Sachs became the latest brokerage to warn of lower prices for memory chips due to an oversupply of DRAM and NAND chips. Micron slid 4.3 percent, while Applied Materials was down 2 percent.

Financial shares lost ground with 10-year bond yields. The S&P financial index was down 0.9 percent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.35-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.12-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 31 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 81 new highs and 89 new lows.

About 7.1 billion shares changed hands on US exchanges. That compares with the 6.2 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
First Published on Sep 13, 2018 08:27 am

tags #International Markets

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.