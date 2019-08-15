Dow posts biggest one-day point drop since October 2018

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 800.49 points
Wall Street sold off sharply on August 14, with the Dow registering its largest one-day point drop since October 2018 as investors were gripped by increased concerns about a recession after the US Treasury yield curve temporarily inverted for the first time in 12 years.Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 800.49 points, or 3.05 percent, to 25,479.42, the S&P 500 lost 85.72 points, or 2.93 percent, to 2,840.6, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 242.42 points, or 3.02 percent, to 7,773.94.
First Published on Aug 15, 2019 08:00 am