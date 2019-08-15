App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Dow posts biggest one-day point drop since October 2018

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Wall Street sold off sharply on August 14, with the Dow registering its largest one-day point drop since October 2018 as investors were gripped by increased concerns about a recession after the US Treasury yield curve temporarily inverted for the first time in 12 years.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 800.49 points, or 3.05 percent, to 25,479.42, the S&P 500 lost 85.72 points, or 2.93 percent, to 2,840.6, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 242.42 points, or 3.02 percent, to 7,773.94.

First Published on Aug 15, 2019 08:00 am

tags #Dow #International Markets #markets

