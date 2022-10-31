Dow is set to post its best month since 1976. Here’s why

Dow Jones Industrial Average is set to post its best month in decades. The index is up 14.4 percent in October, which would be its best month since 1976. In January of 1976, Dow had advanced 14.41 percent.

On Friday, it closed 800 points higher, registering fourth straight week of gains. Other big monthly gains for the index have been in January 1987 and November 2020 when the Dow closed 13.82 percent and 11.84 percent higher, respectively.

Unlike the Nasdaq which is heavy on tech companies, the Dow has higher weightage of energy and industrials which have been the biggest winners in October.

Caterpillar, Chevron Corp, Amgen and Honeywell International are the top-performing Dow stocks so far this month, having gained 30 percent, 23 percent, 18 percent and 17.9 percent respectively, as on Friday.

These components have managed to beat Wall Street estimates on Q3 numbers. For instance, Chevron’s $11.2 billion quarterly profit, is almost double the $6.1 billion from the same period last year.

Honeywell reported third-quarter earnings per share of $2.25 from $9 billion in sales. Wall Street was looking at earnings per share of $2.15 from about $9 billion in sales.

JPMorgan, another index heavyweight, posted 10 percent year-on-year increase in net revenue to about $33 billion while the consensus estimate was of $32.09 billion.

Last week, Dow Jones also got a boost after the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in September increased 0.5 percent from the previous month and 5.1 percent from a year ago, mostly in-line with expectations. This is the preferred gauge of inflation for the Federal Reserve.

According to CME Group, traders have become more confident the Fed will reduce its rate hike plans from three-quarters to half a percentage point at its December meeting.