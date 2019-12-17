Dow dips at open; S&P 500, Nasdaq slightly higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.14 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 28,221.75.
The blue-chip Dow Jones index dipped at the opening bell on December 17, pressured by a fall in shares of Boeing as the crisis around its 737 MAX jet deepened, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes eked out gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.14 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 28,221.75.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.95 points, or 0.12%, at 3,195.40.
The Nasdaq Composite gained 15.24 points, or 0.17%, to 8,829.47 at the opening bell.LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 08:22 pm