Don’t take any positional bets on Nifty as long as index trades below 11,760

Shrikant Chouhan

During the previous week, Nifty dropped to 11,310 from 11,570 but managed to hold the level of 11,300 as per our expectations.

Though the recovery from 11,310 was not broad-based, Nifty managed to surpass the previous hurdle, which was placed at 11,570. It clearly implies that the current up move is strong and the index is now heading towards the levels of 11,700-11,760.

Traders should avoid taking positional bets in the range of 11,700-11,750. Initiate longs if the index breaks of this strong resistance level and make a fresh record high above 11,760, else we could see psychological selling pressure in the market.

In the year 2010, the market was merely 20 points away from crossing the all-time high level of the year 2008, when it took a U-turn and crashed.

As a technical analyst, we should not entertain pre-emptive moves, especially if the market is close to upward or downward break out zones.

Let the market cross the hurdle of 11,760 decisively, that would help us to re-enter the market. However, above 11,800 there could be a massive round of short covering.

Bank Nifty rose nearly 8 percent above its previous all-time high level and if we correlate the data of Nifty and Bank Nifty then most of the time, Nifty lags by nearly half of the entire gains that Bank Nifty delivers in the same period.

Hence, if we consider gains of Bank Nifty, which is 8 percent then Nifty should deliver at least 4 percent above the level of 11,800 that would take the market to 12,250.

Supports have shifted from 11,050-11,100 to 11,250-11,300, which is still too far from current levels.

For the week, avoid taking fresh positional trade between 11,700-11,750. Options data is suggesting that the markets should remain between the range of 11,570 and 11,750 for next 2 to 3 days.

Sector Specific: Focus should be on pharmaceuticals, commodities, and finance-related stocks.

The author is a senior VP (Technical Research), Kotak Securities.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.