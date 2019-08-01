App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Don't see attractive risk-reward in autos, NBFCs, and midcaps: UBS Securities' Gautam Chhaochharia

The bigger issue with broader markets is the slowdown in growth, said Chhaochharia.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Stock price correction in the automobile sector is in-line with the earnings per share (EPS) decline, said Gautam Chhaochharia, head of India Research at UBS Securities, adding that he doesn't think it's right time yet to buy auto stocks.

"We still remain underweight... there is some more room left for it to play out and still early days for commercial vehicle cycles to bottom out. Therefore, we won’t jump into the sector," he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The bigger issue with broader markets is the slowdown in growth, said Chhaochharia.

Close

"Specifically the last couple of month - slowdown is a lot bigger worry for market and investors because there was hope building up that post-elections we will see growth picking up," he said.

related news

Speaking about sectors in favour of investors, Chhaochharia said, "We still see risk-reward being attractive in terms of valuation and earnings momentum. We still see risk-reward attractive in broader oil and gas space, specifically in gas but even in terms of oil marketing companies. We see risk-reward attractive even now in the listed property companies and we see risk-reward attractive in the insurance companies."

"Where we do not see risk-reward being attractive even now is autos, non-bank financials and midcaps," he further added.

Source: CNBC-TV18

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 04:08 pm

tags #interview #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.