Don't see 10-20% correction in market from these levels: Sonam Srivastava of Wright Research

Sonam Srivastava is the Founder of Wright Research

On the markets, she sees the next seven months (including June) of this year better than the previous five months as global inflation has started showing signs of easing, inventory levels are at an all-time high, and the rate hike cycle could culminate sooner than expected, but she ruled out any strong possibility of a 10-20 percent correction from these levels.

Edited excerpts:

What is your reading on RBI policy?

We appreciate the RBI move to accept the turmoil in the global markets and raise the inflation expectations as it reassures us that India’s central bank is not falling behind the curve. While the Indian consumer demand is recovering and the credit market is getting strong, the Indian economy is entangled in the euro-dollar system and cannot escape the troubles in the United States. Hence, the markets needed the reassurance that the inflation would not be let run amuck, which this policy reassures them.

We expect the rate cycle to continue to reach a terminal rate of 6 percent sooner than expected, as the FED rate cycle is also supposed to be shorter than before. We can see RBI completing the rate hike cycle this calendar year.

Do you expect more stress in rural markets given the elevated inflation due to geopolitical tensions?

The RBI has raised inflation expectations drastically, which is in line with the estimation on the street. Food inflation, which forms most of the price rise, already affects rural markets. Rural markets will continue to be stressed unless the inflation levels ease due to government intervention or the end of the geopolitical crisis.

The measures by the central government in removing excise rates on fuel and subsidizing cooking gas were a relief to the rural markets, which are struggling from inflation. However, as per the RBI governor's comments, we could see more such actions coming from the state and central banks to ease supply-side issues.

What sector was impacted the most by rising uncertainties on the economy and RBI action?

Cyclical sectors like real estate, infrastructure, and metals are facing weakness due to the uncertainty in the economy and the rate hike cycle. Credit is getting expensive, and demand is dampening as the rate cycle affects growth. We expect these sectors to come back in flavour as the focus returns to growth.

What themes are you picking in the current volatility that can create solid medium-term growth?

Banking and financial services are the big bet in the current environment. Banks and NBFCs will have more money for lending and more income through a hike in interest rates. The cash reserve ratio (CRR) was also not raised by the RBI, which favours the banks.

With the Indian banking sector more vital than ever before with an improving credit environment and growth in deposits, the banks will see the benefits of the rate cycle and the growth in credit line once the growth and infrastructure push comes back.

Do you expect the current volatility to continue and the market to end with no gains in 2022 against double-digit increases seen in the previous year?

We see the next seven months of this year better than the previous five months. Global inflation has started showing signs of easing, inventory levels are at an all-time high, and the rate hike cycle could culminate sooner than expected.

While volatility will continue, the long-term bull market continues. We expect the push for growth and infrastructure development in critical new-age sectors to come back soon, and the market will have a positive sentiment in the latter part of the year.

Is there any possibility of a significant correction, say 10-20 percent from here, considering the current scenario? Also, what are the factors that are yet to be priced in?

Over the past six months, the market has been slamming hopes, and people will not be surprised to see any more corrections. We, however, do not see any reason for a 10-20 percent correction from these levels as a strong possibility. Instead, we see the markets struggle to rise for some time before they find their stride.

Swap markets are even factoring in a 7 percent interest rate, so we think that we have factored in the most right now. The possibility of further escalation in Ukraine or China or maybe a natural calamity like Covid escalating might be some things that are not factored in.

