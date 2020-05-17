Don't see a V-shaped recovery even after the Rs 20 lakh crore package: Prathit Bhobe

A year from now, with the caveats of no mass outbreaks will augur well. The markets are a microcosm of the society at large and this pandemic has infected the former at a global level. The markets are alternately reflecting the human sentiment of fear and hope, Prathit Bhobe, CEO & MD, Tata Asset Management said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Q) Do you think the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by the government will revive the economy if the outbreak is kept under control?

A) The measures announced will definitely prime up the MSME sector in the near term. Taking off the differentiation between manufacturing and services while classifying MSME will bring more enterprises to the fore. Doing away with global tenders for government tenders upto Rs 200 crore may speed up the evaluation and execution of projects. Relief to tax payments, real estate, construction etc. may get them moving and distribution companies which are the arteries to the economy could also get relief from the immediate funding support at a lower cost.

The onus will be on banks to act in tandem to these measures and provide support. It is a great opportunity for a large section of the Indian entrepreneurs to seize the moment and build momentum. One can't predict the timing and the frequency of any relapse but one can definitely be self-conscious and not end-up becoming an inadvertent carrier, eventually a victim of the illness.

Q) Will the market will get its mojo back?

A) Alphabetically speaking the mojo won't look like a V, there could be stirrings in certain sectors and flat to unfortunately a down south trajectory for a while. A year from now, with the caveats of no mass outbreaks will augur well. The markets are a microcosm of the society at large and this pandemic has infected the former at a global level. The markets are alternately reflecting the human sentiment of fear and hope.

Q) After a liquidity booster to NBFCs, MSMEs, MFIs etc by the government as well as RBI, do you think financial space is worth buying along with banks at this point of time?

A) Banks and Financial Services are leveraged plays to the economy so any slowdown (during and post-COVID) will continue to weigh on fundamentals and valuation. However, the present environment will favour large banks with strong liability franchise which can weather the slowdown and the COVID-related NPL cycle.

Q) Inflow into equity funds dropped significantly in April and there was a moderate decline in SIPs too. How do you see May panning out?

A) It is difficult to predict flows. Three things which drive markets are sentiments, liquidity and fundamentals- in that order. For flows to improve, sentiments need to pick up. In that context, the string of announcements can help improve sentiments.

Flows will be a function of buoyancy of markets and whether sentiments are improving. Fundamentals will be the slowest to improve but markets have the ability to sniff and discount both good or bad news very quickly.

Q) Analysts say every crisis creates new themes and new stocks which can create wealth in coming years. Have you spotted any new themes for investment in current COVID-19 crisis and why?

A) Pharma and Chemicals are the key sectors which will benefit in the post-COVID world as supply chain logistics get redrawn. In addition, there are likely tailwinds for certain sub-sectors like General insurance and Life insurance as consumer acceptance will improve for these product segments.

India's expenditure on healthcare at 3.6 percent is one of the lowest; we expect Government to focus on healthcare infrastructure in the next 10 years more as much as they have focused on physical infra (roads, ports, airports) in the previous 10 years.

Q) After these measures, do you think earnings and economic growth estimates for FY21-FY22 will change significantly in the coming days?

A) The current Fiscal package considers the limited space the government has given the need to protect the sovereign credit rating. The various scenarios can be simply summarized in the picture below.

As can be seen, the range of outcomes is very wide depending on the trend of COVID cases, the pace of normalisation and the extent of fiscal/monetary support over the next few weeks.

Note: The fiscal deficit figures shown above exclude credit guarantees/ contingent liabilities and other liquidity measures

Q) As broader markets traded in line with benchmarks, is it still a great opportunity to pick midcap and smallcaps or should one stay on sidelines?

A) Midcap valuations are again at 5-10 percent discount to largecap and adequately capture the inherent risks. We would be somewhat indifferent to large versus midcap debate at the present moment with the caveat of staying away from midcaps with excessive leverage and or dependence on the economic cycle.

