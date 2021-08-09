Don't see a realistic chance of policy normalisation in FY22 given growth-inflation dynamics: Indranil Pan

Representative image

The monetary policy for August came in the backdrop of a changed inflation atmosphere compared to the June policy. Post the June policy, RBI saw two prints on Headline retail inflation higher than the upper threshold level of 6 percent. Even as no one was anticipating a rate hiking cycle to start, broadly expectations had bordered around an attempt by RBI to be relatively hawkish and possibly start reducing the surfeit of liquidity in the system.

The market expectations were broadly met. There was no change on the headline policy rates – Repo and Reverse Repo rate. The reading of the policy by a broad segment of the market was that there was a gear shift towards a cautious tightening approach in the form of the measures announced on liquidity. The Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction size has been progressively increased from the current Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 4 lakh crore by the end of September. There was a need to anchor market expectations in the current circumstance and thus communicating the exact intention of the policy was of utmost importance. I reckon, this was adequately achieved.

First, in a situation of high inflation and yet no action on rates, there was probably a need from RBI's side to communicate to the market in the best possible manner. In this context, RBI had to reestablish its credibility as a targeting central bank. It stated that "The MPC continues to be conscious of its mandate of anchoring inflation expectations as soon as the prospects for strong and sustainable growth are assured". And this is probably the crux of the monetary policy. Even as the 9.5 percent growth target for the year was retained, there was a change in the composition of the growth structure over the various quarters of the year compared to the June policy. Importantly, the Q2-Q4FY22 numbers suffered a downward revision while the Q1FY22 number was revised up. Thus, the RBI now probably believes that the 2nd wave is likely to have taken a toll on the near-term growth projection and hence the economy still needs to be guided with soft hands and all policy accommodation, be it fiscal or monetary, needs to be retained.

Having been surprised by the higher inflation prints of May and June due to temporary supply side disruptions, RBI upped its inflation forecast for the year by as much as 60bps. YES Bank estimates show that the inflation behaviour in the remaining part of the financial year, starting from the July reading will be softer than RBI's own projections. In this sense, I think the RBI has considered almost the worst-case scenario for inflation and a likely positive surprise in the coming months will enable them to continue a rate hold strategy. The RBI has also cleared communicated that any pre-emptive tightening of interest rates will kill the “nascent and hesitant” recovery that is “trying to secure a foothold in extremely difficult conditions”.

As indicated earlier, RBI made the Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) more potent in sucking out the overnight liquidity by increasing the announced size of auction under this instrument in a phased manner. Some market participants have pointed out that this is indeed normalization. However, the communication from RBI is clear that liquidity sucked out via VRRR remains a part of the overall liquidity and is not being withdrawn from the system.

Overall, we think that this policy has once again achieved the delicate balance between the larger goals of monetary policy and the need of the hour. However, given the growth inflation dynamics I do not see a realistic chance of policy normalization in the remainder of this FY22.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.