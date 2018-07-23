Don't miss! Some mid & smallcap stocks still have traits to become multibaggers

Any business run in a capital-efficient way with core RoCE’s in excess of its cost of capital, possesses sustainable earning growth trajectory and is available at single-digit forward valuation multiple has the potential to be a multibagger, Pankaj Pandey, Head-Research, ICICIdirect.com, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand. Edited excerpts:

Q: A roller coaster ride for Nifty last week, but index managed to defend 11K for the week despite headwinds. Are there any specific factors which could take markets higher?

On YTD basis, in CY18, the trend of Indian market outperformance over the global peers continues with the market up in the range of 5-7 percent. We derive inherent strength from the pick-up in the industrial activity, robust consumer demand (double-digit FMCG and auto sales volume growth) due to the rich demographic dividend.

The domestic GDP growth rate in Q4FY18 also came in at 7.7 percent thereby making India the fastest-growing large economy.

The market was jittery over the unprecedented rise in crude price with consequent stress on fiscal and current account balance as well as trade war concerns between leading global economies.

With the current crude price hovering at ~$ 71-72/barrel and no incremental news flow over tariffs imposition by the US and China, the concerns seem to be fading away which will eventually take markets higher.

The underlying strength in earnings recovery (expected growth of ~22% for Sensex (ex-BFSI) in Q1FY19) is clearly visible, which would also steer the market going ahead.

Q: The market is trading near record high but most investors are not happy because the value of the portfolio is not reflecting the same sentiment. What should investors do now – wait patiently or churn portfolio?

We believe that volatility essentially opens an opportunity to build a good long-term portfolio. One should note that the overall consumption theme of Indian economy is intact and is a decadal theme to play upon while in the medium-term gradual pick up in capex cycle would also throw open opportunities in infrastructure and capital goods space.

Therefore, we continue to advise investors to either hold on to or switch to quality names which have a capital efficient business model with sustainable growth prospects to steer through the market volatility.

Q: Any stocks which you think have the potential to turn multibaggers in the next 2-3 years?

Any business which is run in a capital efficient way with core RoCE’s in excess of its cost of capital, possess sustainable earning growth trajectory and is available at single-digit forward valuation multiple has the potential to be a multibagger.

In our coverage, we like certain stocks in graphite as well as mid & small cap space which possess such traits to be multibaggers henceforth. This is given the stupendous run witnessed by them in the past as their industry-specific scenario in which their operation looks favourable for a sustainable long period of time.

Q: The whole rally in the markets was led by a handful of 8-10 stocks, and at the same time, the rest of the market is a bit shaky. Do you see the momentum to continue?

We expect the same set of companies and sectors to continue driving the markets ahead. So, domestic financials which has over 37% weightage in the index (coming off a lower base and credit growth recovery) coupled with export-oriented sectors including IT (also benefiting from the rupee depreciation) would remain the key drivers for the market

Q: How do you see escalating concerns of trade wars turning out for Indian markets?

One should note that currently, we are in a reconciliatory mode of trade tensions, which is away from a full-blown trade war. Moreover, India unlike most of the developed world and many key EM’s is a case of the domestic and inward looking growth story.

In fact, India’s total inter-linkages with the rest of the world is relatively lower. However, as trade tariffs for biggest consumer “US”, are inflationary (exporter front loads the tariff by inflating good prices) in nature, the Federal Reserve could be forced to front-load rate hikes and narrow the yield differential between Emerging Markets like India vs. the US.

Hence, indirect impact on Indian markets may be material only if the current trade tensions explode to a full-blown trade war.

Global news flows based volatility remains the key concern for the market. While there are concerns over tariff war on one hand (albeit ebbing), the commodity price volatility would also remain key monitorable.

On the domestic perspective, since earning expectations is anchoring the market positive sentiment, sustainability of the same would also be keenly watched. By the end of the fiscal, the focus would then shift to general elections, which could lead to volatility as an investor would prefer a stable regime.

Q: The two big names of the IT industry, Infosys and TCS have come out with their results. What is your outlook on the sector and which one is a preferred buy?

TCS and Infosys both started Q1 FY19 results with a good set of results especially TCS surprised us positively. 4.1 percent constant currency sequential growth, only 40 bps decline in EBIT margin to 25 percent despite wage hike impact (180 bps), 44 percent YoY growth in digital revenues, $4.9 billion deals wins were the highlights of TCS results.

In terms of outlook, the management commentary of both the companies indicates that revival in BFSI vertical especially in North America indicating both deal momentum as well as revenues growth trajectory to improve to double-digit, going ahead.

This coupled with rupee tailwind, we believe TCS (15.2 percent CAGR) and Infosys (10.1 percent CAGR) are set to come back to double-digit earnings growth during FY18-FY20E.

Having said that, we believe current valuation indicate limited upside at the current level after a sharp run in last few months. So, we continue to remain neutral on both stocks.

Among preference, we would look out to accumulate TCS stocks on correction as we derive comfort on its upward growth trajectory on the back of large deal wins, a sharp acceleration in digital revenues and strong margin resilient.

On the other hand, higher attrition and exit at senior level management keep us unnerve for consistency in revenues growth for Infosys.

In the IT space, we are positive on mid-cap IT names like First Source Solutions wherein balance sheet repair has been witnessed ahead of expectations and the growth prospects also look promising, going forward.

A: As stated earlier, we believe the next 10% of the move would be driven by a similar set of sectors. So domestic financials and export-oriented sectors such as IT remain the key driver for market movement ahead.

A: Pharma remains one of the dark horse sectors for 2018. We expect the sector to deliver strong double-digit growth during the Q1FY19. Currency tailwinds are also likely to support growth. Our healthcare universe is expected to register 18.8% YoY in Q1FY19.

Furthermore, if such robust performance is backed by positive commentary, we expected a strong bounce in stock prices.