Don’t miss out! Motilal Oswal names 15 firms that are potential buyback candidates

Indian market is down by about 30 percent from its recent high which has pushed many good bluechip stocks to trade at multi-year low trailing valuations. Top companies with comfortable cash positions could turn out to be potential buyback candidates.

Amid the market mayhem due to the COVID-19 outbreak, prominent companies such as Sun Pharma, Dalmia Bharat, NIIT Technologies, Granules India, Emami, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Thomas Cook, Sterlite Technologies, Delta Corp, GHCL, and Ramkrishna Forging have announced buybacks recently.

The fall of Nifty from an all-time high of 12,400 to the recent swing low of 7,511 on March 24 has created a scenario where most of the stocks are trading at hefty discounts or below their intrinsic value.

“It is said that probably the best possible use of cash by businesses is when stocks can be bought below its intrinsic value – this applies to buybacks as well. However, the applicability of recent buyback tax makes the promoters wary of going ahead with buybacks,” Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities told Moneycontrol.

“It is best suited for the promoters to increase their holdings where possible. And if the promoters are of the view that the business is currently trading way below their intrinsic value, they may give a heads up for a buyback,” he said.

Following the sharp correction in stock prices since Feb’20 and the multi-year low trailing valuations, Motilal Oswal analyzed and identified companies with strong cash positions and those that are potential buyback candidates.

MOFSL scanned through its coverage universe through the lens of (1) Debt/Equity, (2) Net-cash/market-cap, (3) High pay-out ratios, (4) and Trailing Valuations to come out with names which could be potential buyback candidates.

Consumer, Technology and the Automobile sectors fit the bill perfectly in the aforementioned criteria. Additionally, MOSL ran two screens to highlight potential buyback candidates by considering companies that have (a) higher probability of returning cash to their shareholders, and (b) earnings/cash yield >6.5%.

Looking at companies that have higher net cash on the balance sheet and sustainable cash generation abilities throw up 15 names that include companies like ITC, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, NMDC, and ACC, etc. among others.

Companies where valuation have declined greater than 35 percent of their 5-year average (P/E for Consumer, Media, Logistics, Healthcare, Technology, Others, Auto, Retail and Telecom, and P/B for Capital Goods, Oil and Gas, Metals, Cement, Utilities and Infra).

A company can opt for buyback up to 10 percent of its net worth without a special resolution being passed and it can buy back up to 25 percent of net worth post a special resolution.

Thus, companies having net cash greater than 10 percent of their net worth for FY19 and FY20E can finance buybacks through cash and cash equivalents, said the Motilal Oswal note.

“The recent fall will be a big opportunity for the promoters and cash-rich companies to increase their holding in the company. Buyback from the market will be helpful to arrest the sharp declines and stabilise the price of the stock,” Jashan Arora Director, Master Capital Services told Moneycontrol.

There are 15 companies according to Motilal Oswal study which have an earnings yield and cash yield of over 6.5 percent that include names like ITC, HCL Technologies, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, NMDC, ACC, Bharat Electronics.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.