Don't invest in the US, Indian market in a long bull run: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

File image of investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (Reuters)

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has said India is in a long bull market and retail investors should invest at home and not in the US for better returns.

"Please don't invest in the US. When the food at home is good, why eat outside. Believe in India. Invest my fellow Indians and prosper," Jhunjhunwala said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 on June 21.

"Don't try to time the market too much. Where you see a good opportunity, good corporate governance and good valuations, jump in and buy."

One of India's most successful investors, Jhunjhunwla said he was bullish on the Indian market as the economy was going to see healthy growth.

"The economy is at a take-off stage. We went through an NPA cycle and we went through a lot of changes such as Jan Dhan, IBC, RERA, reforms in mining, labour and farm laws. Indian is on a threshold of good and long economic growth. The structural change that is happening in the Indian economy is coming to the fore," Jhunjhunwala said.

A commodity super-cycle had just started and would for there for the next five-seven because of the surging demand for infrastructure projects. "I am extremely bullish on metal stocks, both on the fronts of earnings and on the fronts of valuations. Companies could see earnings of Rs 200-300 per share," Jhunjhunwala said.

He is bullish on the PSU sector as well. "I basically put my money in the PSU banks in the PSU sector but I think the entire PSU sector will do well," he said.

Talking about the banking sector, Jhunjhunwala said, "I am extremely bullish on the banks and I am extremely bullish on even the so-called inefficient banks."

While the Reserve Bank of India and various agencies have cut India's economic growth forecast following the second COVID wave, the veteran investor thinks otherwise.

"I see growth. I think we will have 14-15 percent GDP growth this year and there is going to be demand for money due to this kind of growth. I don't see less than 10-12 percent GDP growth in India for the next four-five years and beyond that," Jhunjhunwala said.

He is positive on the pharma sector, too, because of the large domestic market and international demand. The realty sector would grow along with the economy, Jhunjhunwala said

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.