Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 01:03 PM IST

Don’t get nervous when markets start oscillating; here’s what to do

While we are trading within the range, there generally is a directional impulse, just that it is short lived. That very fact makes the market oscillating. So, to adapt to this first modification is to reduce the time horizon of the trades.

Shubham Agarwal
Shubham Agarwal

The market is a mix of ‘Trending’ which means in one direction (up or down) and oscillating moves which mean back and forth.

While the nitty-gritties of trending moves are more talked about with respect to its direction and intensity, oscillation on the other hand just gets a reaction of “It is time to take a walk in the park”.

Out of personal experience though, I beg to differ as it was oscillation back in 2009 which made me fall in love with Options all over again. There were few ground rules that we learned from trades.

Shubham Agarwal
Shubham Agarwal
CEO and Head of Research|Quantsapp Private Limited

Let us today discuss a few things to remember in oscillating market.

Well, we do not get an email from the exchange, so the only notification of oscillation is when either side (Long/Short) trades of most of us are getting lost.

In such a situation, hold the guns at once. Take a look at the data, as more often than not, one would find Options open interest (OI) in ‘Out of The Money’ (Higher Call/ Lower Put) strikes within around five percent range of the current index almost equally divided.

With derivatives being a reactive science, it teaches us that just an attempt or two in surpassing those levels creates congestion and that heaviest Call-Put helps us in defining the range.

Once the range is defined, the first job is to put a Short Volatility trade in place. What has worked for me is to sell both Call & Put of a strike closest to the current market price (CMP) of the index. Being index, the volatility is not violent and liquidity is enough as well.

In practice though, I have always and would recommend to always buy protection. Create long positions in out of the money (OTM) Options just outside the range or with the strikes of the range defined by highest open interest (OI) Call & Put.

Remember, the ‘Max Profit’ would be net premium received and ‘Max Loss’ would be the difference between buy strikes and sell Strike minus the net premium received. It is always better to get this economics set right before entering the trade.

Apart from these two other modifications to the existing trading plan as far as individual stock option trades are concerned. One while within the range and another while on the edges.

While we are trading within the range, there generally is a directional impulse, just that it is short lived. That very fact makes the market oscillating. So, to adapt to this first modification is to reduce the time horizon of the trades.

While in absolute terms the index or the stocks may not be putting big gains or losses on the charts, there certainly is a short-lived volatility.

We have always tried and traded this only during the day, no matter how promising the trade is. Avoid over trading in intra-day but at the same time, avoid too many carry forwards.

Lastly, when we are trading on the edges, remember to have a mix of longs and shorts. This has worked despite the fact that one of the trade is certainly going to be making a loss.

The reason is, while the break out is expected to be fierce, the failures are also more often than not equally fierce in the opposite direction.

Thus, while in oscillation unlike the secular directional move, it is advisable to have constant level driven modifications in trades with respect to the direction and the longevity of trades.

(The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private Limited.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 16, 2019 01:03 pm

tags #Classroom #Expect Columns

