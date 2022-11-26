 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Don’t expect markets to gallop in the near term, says this wealth manager

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 26, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST

JamaWealth founder-CEO Ram Kalyan Medury also said that after the recent flurry of activity, even the primary markets could mellow down due to the global macro situation

PB Fintech is a good proxy for insurance demand in the country, but that does not necessarily mean that we simply buy and hold the stock forever, Ram Kalyan Medury, Founder-CEO, JamaWealth, said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

With 23 years of experience in technology and financial services, Medury said that since benchmark indices have run up considerably of late, they may not gallop further in the near term.

After the recent flurry of activity, Medury feels that there could be a mellowing down of the primary markets for the rest of the fiscal due to the global macro situation. Edited excerpts of the interview:

Is PB Fintech a good proxy for the insurance segment? How will it be impacted by Bima Sugam (a platform where all life and general insurance policies can be purchased)?

Yes, PB Fintech is a good proxy for insurance demand in the country. But that does not necessarily mean we simply buy and hold the stock forever. The stock has corrected nearly 65 percent, become one-third of its IPO price.

There have been some regulatory changes on commission limits which might augur well for brokers/agents. However, we expect more regulation that will allow smaller insurers with leaner cost structures to go direct to the customer. As for Bima Sugam, it could become the equivalent of the UPI for the insurance industry.