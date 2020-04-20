'Don’t cut your losses amid COVID-19 fall, stay focused on quality'

Rahul Jain

As we sit watching our investments inch inexorably to the red, most of us are seriously contemplating cutting our losses and looking at ways to prevent a further slide in our portfolios.

Many amongst us are seeking to quit the game altogether, thinking to return when the playing field levels in our favour and markets rebound. However, when that will be, no one knows.

However, I have always believed that every crisis is an opportunity and the present situation is no different.

One of the most successful investors in history, Warren Buffett once remarked, “Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

He is also widely quoted as saying that his favorite holding period is, forever. This is the wisdom that we truly need, when markets all over the world are tanking, in the face of COVID 19.

This is indeed the time to hold on to your investments or undertake a ‘rejig’, rectifying the mistakes of the past and to work towards a solid financial future.

Consider this -

Every stock has taken a beating

COVID-19 has spared no one and each one of us, the world over, is facing a similar crisis. Every stock has borne the brunt of plummeting returns. Gains that have been made painstakingly, over the years, have been wiped clean in a single swipe.

However, if you have invested in principally-sound stocks, having robust fundamentals, strong balance sheets and corporate governance, it’s only a matter of time before they pick up pace, post-market correction.

For example, had you purchased 100 shares of Infosys in 1993, when it made its stock exchange debut, you would have been a crorepati by 2018.

The interesting part is that between 1993 and 2018, there were several times that markets were bearish, only to successfully rebound and add to investor wealth.

It’s an opportunity

If you were looking to add quality stocks to your equity portfolio or rejig your investments to get rid of no-performing stocks, this would be the time to do it.