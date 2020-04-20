'Don’t cut your losses amid COVID-19 fall, stay focused on quality'

The market volatility has opened fundamentally sound stocks at attractive valuations with many trading at prices much lower than usual.
Rahul Jain
As we sit watching our investments inch inexorably to the red, most of us are seriously contemplating cutting our losses and looking at ways to prevent a further slide in our portfolios.
Many amongst us are seeking to quit the game altogether, thinking to return when the playing field levels in our favour and markets rebound. However, when that will be, no one knows.
However, I have always believed that every crisis is an opportunity and the present situation is no different.
One of the most successful investors in history, Warren Buffett once remarked, “Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
He is also widely quoted as saying that his favorite holding period is, forever. This is the wisdom that we truly need, when markets all over the world are tanking, in the face of COVID 19.
This is indeed the time to hold on to your investments or undertake a ‘rejig’, rectifying the mistakes of the past and to work towards a solid financial future.
Consider this -
Every stock has taken a beating
COVID-19 has spared no one and each one of us, the world over, is facing a similar crisis. Every stock has borne the brunt of plummeting returns. Gains that have been made painstakingly, over the years, have been wiped clean in a single swipe.
However, if you have invested in principally-sound stocks, having robust fundamentals, strong balance sheets and corporate governance, it’s only a matter of time before they pick up pace, post-market correction.
For example, had you purchased 100 shares of Infosys in 1993, when it made its stock exchange debut, you would have been a crorepati by 2018.
The interesting part is that between 1993 and 2018, there were several times that markets were bearish, only to successfully rebound and add to investor wealth.
It’s an opportunity
If you were looking to add quality stocks to your equity portfolio or rejig your investments to get rid of no-performing stocks, this would be the time to do it.
Consistency is key
In times of uncertainty, it pays to inculcate discipline and wisdom. Don’t seek to be adventurous. It is crucial, now more than ever, to bank on stocks with a robust track record and steer clear of the new kids on the block, even with superlative performances.
Use the information available to you or seek expert advice on where to invest. Be consistent in your approach and research and invest in consistent performers as well, to reap rich dividends in future.
According to research, there have been six instances of major bear markets in the past 34 years, i.e., since 1986, where markets have fallen by over 40 percent.
However, in each instance, markets have recovered in the next two to three years. Following the crash in 2008, the 30-share Sensex grew more than four-fold, over the next decade.
In conclusion:
Markets are cyclical and go through phases – a bear run will be followed by a bullish phase – as we return to normalcy. Amidst all the turbulence and euphoria, certain investing tenets remain the same with value investing being one of them.
Patience coupled with discipline, can help you navigate the current crisis, while also adding significant value to your wealth, in the long run.
(The author is Head, Edelweiss Wealth management)
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
