'Don't buy dreams, buy cash flows in current sluggish economic environment'

Don't go down the quality ladder just for the sake of investing; this is important in the present context of a very sluggish economy. Don't buy dreams, buy cash flows, Devang Mehta, Head – Equity Advisory, Centrum Wealth Management, tells Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar in an interview.

Edited excerpts:

Q: Do you think the recent rallies are sustainable given grave concerns over economy and earnings? What is the road ahead for markets in 2020 and in FY21?

Markets saw a good rally last week after almost a month of a huge pain in terms of market cap erosion. Three days of continuous FII buying led to the rise in the stock prices. Whether such rallies are called relief rallies, dead cat bounce, bouncebacks or real rally is only going to be known in hindsight as we go forward.

However, data points across the world, in terms of new infections, death rates and recoveries, have been extremely fluid and change every single day. India has also not been spared by the continual selling of foreign investors across the global markets, developed or emerging. With the scenario of lockdown, there will surely be disruptions in the working patterns of companies and will hamper revenues and earnings. This quarter, numbers will be impacted less but important monitorable will be management's commentary and guidance on their sector and company. There will surely be earnings cut across multiple sectors, though the market seems to know a large part of how the future will unveil.

Q: What are the three things investors should avoid and three steps they should take in these market conditions?

Investors have to avoid looking at the price points every single day and stay cool, calm and composed. Avoid being over aggressive or leveraged. Avoid chasing momentum and don't get carried away by averaging or buying stocks just 'because they have fallen'. Great businesses make the best use of slowdown and recession to gain market share from weak competitors. You realise the value of good companies only during bad times. And, bad times are bound to come in economies, markets and one's investing journey.

Be ready with your buying list and accumulate great quality stocks in multiple tranches. Look at debt-free or low-debt companies, place some importance on cash flows and follow fundamentals rather than hearsay and tips. Time to relook and if need be, realign your existing portfolios to check whether they are geared for participating in the next five years growth.

Q: Do you think corporate earnings and economy will be hit hard in the first half of FY21 as well or the measures taken by government and RBI and lower oil prices will come to the rescue?

Corporate earnings are right now a variable which is difficult to predict. You will have to see how the companies adapt themselves to the post-corona and post-lockdown regime. Of course, the measures taken by RBI will help in such difficult times. Crude price falling is surely a macro benefit not only for the economy but many companies will significantly benefit in terms of reductions in input cost.

A significant economic package or some out-of-the-ordinary stimulus measures are expected towards the end of lockdown. There will be some sectors which will need high priority and impetus to survive and come back into the mainstream.

The larger impact on earnings will be seen in the first quarter of the new financial year and can trickle down to the second quarter as of now. How supply chains are restored and consumers behave post-lockdown on their needs, wants and luxuries will decide the course of earnings.

Q: History suggests that every crisis opened up new opportunities (in terms of sectors/stocks) in the market and leadership also got changed. If it is true, then what are these opportunities and where do you see the leadership coming from in the next rally, whenever it will begin, and why?

Normally adversities do bring along some opportunities with it. One has to stay the course and remain focused on how to navigate this volatility, both in the mind and markets and benefit out of it. We have always been advocating to buy market leaders across the spectrum of market cap and sectors.

Post this episode, some industries which have been our favourites will emerge stronger and will witness growth in the overall market size and opportunity. Couple of examples can be life and general insurance, diagnostics, niche pharma, evergreen top FMCG companies, specialty chemicals, which will be mainstays in the portfolio.

Apart from it, we have been bullish on a few top private banks which continue to gain market share and the building material sector (paints, adhesives- beneficiaries of lower oil prices). We have been avoiding global cyclicals on account of too many moving parts.

Q: Do you think the coronavirus crisis will see India focus on reducing its dependence on global counterparts (except oil) and help the country achieve the target of becoming a $5-trillion economy by 2024? Also what could be those opportunities for the Indian government and do you think with this crisis the $5-trillion target is achievable by 2024?

Lot of foreign and multinational companies have shown their intent to de-risk their businesses being centered on a particular country, which can disrupt the entire business proceedings. An opportunity to make India a manufacturing hub rather than assembly should be seized with both hands. It’s time to be ready to boost our exports, work on lower labour cost advantage and manufacture for global markets.

India has an opportunity to increase production capacity, expand trade and give an impetus to the 'Make in India' campaign. Being a land of skilled resources, India can create huge job opportunities. Government has to unleash sustainable reforms towards attracting investments, both foreign and domestic, and kickstart the economy. A vibrant capital market can be one of many factors which will help India reach the dream of being a $5-trillion economy.

Q: Globally, serious attention is being paid to environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors. With the COVID-19 crisis, do you think companies from ESG space could get more attention and be real winners once the virus recedes?

Excellent ESG standards indicate a company's overall quality of management. Investing in such companies is a time-tested way of wealth creation. It’s more about alignment with investors' value systems. For some investors, ESG investing is about investing conscientiously in companies that engage in a positive environment, social or corporate governance practices. These businesses will naturally have a 'high quality' orientation and, hence, valuations will need to be taken into context. However, most of our portfolio companies consciously are the best companies or market leaders in their respective sectors and have the best ethical and corporate governance standards.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.