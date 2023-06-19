Don’t blindly follow big investors – they too make mistakes: Porinju Veliyath

Porinju Veliyath defines his story

Investors should not buy stocks merely because reputed investors hold them, said Porinju Veliyath, founder and CEO of Equity Intelligence India.

One cannot know the price at which big investors bought the stock and the rationale of their investment, the ace investor said. He cited the example of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the investor often dubbed India’s Warren Buffett, who died in August 2022.

“The late Jhunjhunwala admitted publicly that ‘there are more failures than successful stocks’ and this is a story that applies to every investor,” Veliyath said in an interview with Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani.

He emphasised that while there have been instances of successful holdings such as Titan, it is important to remember that failures are more common than successes.

He spoke about Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, who said investing in Chinese e-commerce and technology company Alibaba was one of the biggest mistakes he made.

According to Veliyath, this serves as a reminder that investing in the stock market involves risks and uncertainties and not every stock will yield positive results. However, he also said failed ideas can turn successful over a longer period and failures are most prominent when too many stocks are owned for a shorter period.

Veliyath, however, revealed that his investment journey has been defined by a 90 percent success rate and 10 percent misses.