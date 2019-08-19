Donald Trump says he will likely release Middle east peace plan after Israel elections

Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, is the main architect of a proposed $50 billion economic development plan for the Palestinians, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon that is designed to create peace in the region.
US President Donald Trump said he would likely wait until after Israel's September 17 elections to release a peace plan for the region that was designed by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, is the main architect of a proposed $50 billion economic development plan for the Palestinians, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon that is designed to create peace in the region.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 08:55 am