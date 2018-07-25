App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Domino’s operator, Jubilant FoodWorks, posts strong rise in Q1 profit to Rs 74.7 cr; SSSG growth at 25.9%

On an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 78.5 percent at Rs 142 crore against Rs 79.6 crore year on year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jubilant FoodWorks, the operator of Domino’s Pizza in India, reported a better-than-expected profit of Rs 74.7 crore for the June quarter. The company had reported a profit of Rs 23.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Brokerage house Motilal Oswal expected the profit to be around Rs 54 crore.

The company’s revenue grew 26 percent to Rs 855 crore against Rs 679 crore that the company reported during the same quarter of last year.

On an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 78.5 percent at Rs 142 crore against Rs 79.6 crore year on year. Meanwhile, the operating margin came in at 16.6 percent versus 11.7 percent reported in 2017.

The firm reported a huge increase in its tax expenses to Rs 38 crore from Rs 12.5 crore in 2017.

The company reported a strong growth in its same store sales growth as well at 25.9 percent. Motilal Oswal expected this to be around 18 percent.

The total store count for Domino’s stands at 1,144, indicating that it opened 13 stores during the quarter under review. Meanwhile, for Dunkin’ Donuts, the store count stood at 37. It opened one store in Q1.

At 14:04 hrs Jubilant Foodworks was quoting at Rs 1,473.00, up Rs 36.85, or 2.57 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,479.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,406.65.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 02:08 pm

tags #Results

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.