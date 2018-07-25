Domino’s operator, Jubilant FoodWorks, posts strong rise in Q1 profit to Rs 74.7 cr; SSSG growth at 25.9%

Jubilant FoodWorks, the operator of Domino’s Pizza in India, reported a better-than-expected profit of Rs 74.7 crore for the June quarter. The company had reported a profit of Rs 23.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Brokerage house Motilal Oswal expected the profit to be around Rs 54 crore.

The company’s revenue grew 26 percent to Rs 855 crore against Rs 679 crore that the company reported during the same quarter of last year.

On an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 78.5 percent at Rs 142 crore against Rs 79.6 crore year on year. Meanwhile, the operating margin came in at 16.6 percent versus 11.7 percent reported in 2017.

The firm reported a huge increase in its tax expenses to Rs 38 crore from Rs 12.5 crore in 2017.

The company reported a strong growth in its same store sales growth as well at 25.9 percent. Motilal Oswal expected this to be around 18 percent.

The total store count for Domino’s stands at 1,144, indicating that it opened 13 stores during the quarter under review. Meanwhile, for Dunkin’ Donuts, the store count stood at 37. It opened one store in Q1.

At 14:04 hrs Jubilant Foodworks was quoting at Rs 1,473.00, up Rs 36.85, or 2.57 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,479.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,406.65.