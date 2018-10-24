App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Domino’s India operator Jubilant posts 60% rise in Q2 profit at Rs 77.7 cr; SSSG at 20.5%

Its revenue rose to Rs 881.36 crore during the quarter, up 21 percent from Rs 726.63 crore last year.

Jubilant FoodWorks, the operator of Domino’s Pizza in India, reported a rise of 60 percent, year-on-year, in its profit for the September quarter at Rs 77.7 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 48.47 crore during the same quarter last year.

Its revenue rose to Rs 881.36 crore during the quarter, up 21 percent from Rs 726.63 crore last year.

Jubilant reported same store sales growth of 20.5 percent for the quarter under review.  Domino’s Pizza added 24 stores during the quarter, taking the total store count to 1,167. Meanwhile, it closed 5 Dunkin Donuts stores, taking the store count to 32.

At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to Rs 147.53 crore for the second quarter, a rise of 44 percent from Rs 102.2 crore in September quarter of FY18.

The operating margin has been reported at 16.7 percent against 14.1 percent year on year.

The company also declared a dividend of Rs 2.5 per share.

“Despite significantly increased competitive intensity, Q2FY19 was yet another strong quarter delivered by our continued focus on the basics. Growth was driven by a strong and sustained momentum in delivery orders. In particular, our Digital focus showed good results with strong online sales growth, enabled by the new Domino’s App garnering strong user ratings and having a slew of innovative and user friendly features. Dunkin’ Donuts too delivered healthy growth and is moving towards profitability,” Pratik Pota, CEO and Whole time Director, Jubilant FoodWorks said in a statement.

At 13:32 hrs Jubilant FoodWorks was quoting at Rs 1,224.10, up Rs 25.60, or 2.14 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,251.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,196.55.
