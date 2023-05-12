Domestic PV sales reaches historic high in April 2023: SIAM

In the two wheeler segment, the scooter/scooterettee sub-segment grew at the fastest pace at 19.5 percent YoY

Domestic sales of passenger vehicles this April was the highest recorded in any April, according to a senior official of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

“Domestic sales of Passenger Vehicles of April 2023 has been the highest ever in April, returning a growth of 12.9%, compared to April 2022,” said Rajesh Menon, Director General of SIAM, when releasing numbers on the auto industry’s performance for April 2023.

Follow live updates on the market and analysis here

The total number of units sold in this category was 3,31,278 units versus 2,93,303 units a year ago.

Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM, said all the segments -- passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers -- have posted growth in April 2023, compared to April 2022. He sees it as a clear indication the industry has been able to transit very smoothly to BS-VI Phase 2 Emission Norms, which came into effect from April 1, 2023.

Domestic sale volumes of two wheelers went up by 15.1 percent to 13,38,588 units, three-wheeler volumes more than doubled year on year to 42,885 units, and quadricycle numbers went up 2.3x to 61 units.

In the two wheeler segment, scooter/scooterettee sub-segment grew at the fastest pace at 19.5 percent YoY to 4,64,389 units while motorcycles/step-throughs grew around 14 percent YoY to 8,39,274 units. Moped volumes fell by nearly 10 percent YoY to 34,925 units.

In three wheelers, e-rickshaws more than tripled YoY to 2,591 units while e-carts rose 20.8 percent YoY to 319 units. According to an ICRA report released this March, the electric segment is likely to account for 14-16% of new three-wheeler sales (excluding rickshaws) by FY2025, up from 8% currently. Penetration is estimated to rise to 35-40% by FY2030 as the product gains more acceptance, and financing-related challenges subside.

“As we gradually get into the monsoon season, among other factors, good rainfall can also help the Auto Industry sustain its growth,” added Aggarwal.

The total production of passenger vehicles, three wheelers, two wheelers, and quadricycle in April 2023 was 19,57,599 units.

Nifty Auto was around 13,893, or 0.65 percent higher than yesterday's close, at 12.30 noon today.