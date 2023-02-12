 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Domestic market ownership rises for 5th quarter in a row to 24.44% in December

PTI
Feb 12, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

Retail investors' ownership in the market stood at 7.23 per cent in December 2022, marginally down from 7.34 per cent in September 2022.

The equity ownership of domestic investors, including institutions and high networth individuals, touched an all-time high of 24.44 per cent in December quarter, making it the fifth consecutive quarterly increase.

Retail investors' ownership in the market stood at 7.23 per cent in December 2022, marginally down from 7.34 per cent in September 2022. But in rupee terms, the same increased to Rs 19.94 lakh crore from Rs 19.48 lakh crore in the previous quarter, registering an increase of 2.35 per cent.

In September 2022, the share was 24.25 per cent, according to data collated by market information major Prime Database, based on the shareholding patterns of 1,832 of the total 1,857 companies on NSE for the quarter to December 2022.

According to Pranav Haldea, managing director of Prime Database Group, this was the fifth consecutive quarter of increase from 22.37 per cent in September quarter 2021 and showcases the rising dominance of domestic investors.