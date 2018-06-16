App
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2018 02:17 PM IST

Domestic, global cues kept market in a narrow range this week; TCS gained the most market-cap

The market traded in a narrow range amid domestic data announcements including inflation data for the month of May while global cues included ECB meet, Fed meet

Moneycontrol News

Moneycontrol News: 

Indian market ended the rangeboud week on a positive note with Nifty, Sensex gaining half-a-percent each. While Nifty ended above the crucial level of 10,800, Sensex ended above 35,600.

The market traded in a narrow range amid domestic data including inflation data for the month of May while global cues include ECB meet, Fed meet.

India's wholesale inflation grew 4.43 percent in May, a 14-month high, driven by some food items and fuel prices.

related news

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 bps and signaled two more rate hikes in 2018.

On the other hand, ECB (European Central Bank) has kept the interest rates steady and announced that it would end its bond-purchase program at year-end but signaled that any interest rate hike was still distant.

Foreign investors were net sellers as they sold equities worth Rs 5,294 crore, while domestic institutions were buyers in the last week as they bought equities worth Rs 4,014.25 crore.

India's volatility index (India VIX) was down 5 percent last week. BSE Smallcap index was up 0.4 percent, BSE Midcap was ended flat and largecap index was up 0.4 percent.

weekly-data

weekly-data (1)

weekly-data (2)

weekly-data (3)

weekly-data (4)

Pharma index outperformed the other sectoral indices with 6.5 percent gain during the week.

weekly-data (5)

TCS added most of its market value on the Sensex, followed by Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma and HUL.

weekly-data (6)

 

weekly-data (7)

 

136 stocks touched 52-week high including TCS, Usha Martin and Nestle India, while 350 stocks including Kirloskar Oil Engines, IVRCL and GTL Infra touched 52-week low in the week ended June 15, 2018.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jun 16, 2018 02:17 pm

tags #BSE #Fed #Market Edge #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

