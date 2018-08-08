App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 08:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dolly Khanna buys over 1 lakh shares in Selan Exploration worth Rs 2.54 crore

The investor purchased 1,04,250 shares at Rs 244.03, bulk deals data released by the exchanged revealed. The purchase is worth Rs 2.54 crore.

Ace investor Dolly Khanna Thursday bought over 1 lakh shares in Selan Exploration amounting to over Rs 2.5 crore, according to NSE data.

This is not a first-time investment by Khanna in the firm. According to the shareholding pattern for June quarter available with the exchanges, she owns 243,400 shares in the firm, which make up for a stake of 1.48 percent in the exploration company.

Interestingly, the shares of Selan Exploration had a huge rally on Wednesday, with the stock rising over 15 percent on the BSE. Investors had cheered a big jump in the company’s financials.

The company posted 91 percent jump in its Q1FY19 net profit at Rs 14.3 crore against Rs 7.5 crore in the Q4FY18. Its revenue rose 15.5 percent at Rs 26.9 crore against Rs 23.3 crore.

At the close of market hours, Selan Exploration Technology quoted at Rs 250.60, up Rs 33.60, or 15.48 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 08:15 pm

