Dolly Khanna buys over 1 lakh shares in Selan Exploration worth Rs 2.54 crore

Ace investor Dolly Khanna Thursday bought over 1 lakh shares in Selan Exploration amounting to over Rs 2.5 crore, according to NSE data.

The investor purchased 104,250 shares at Rs 244.03, bulk deals data released by the exchange revealed. The purchase is worth Rs 2.54 crore.

This is not a first-time investment by Khanna in the firm. According to the shareholding pattern for June quarter available with the exchanges, she owns 243,400 shares in the firm, which make up for a stake of 1.48 percent in the exploration company.

Interestingly, the shares of Selan Exploration had a huge rally on Wednesday, with the stock rising over 15 percent on the BSE. Investors had cheered a big jump in the company’s financials.

The company posted 91 percent jump in its Q1FY19 net profit at Rs 14.3 crore against Rs 7.5 crore in the Q4FY18. Its revenue rose 15.5 percent at Rs 26.9 crore against Rs 23.3 crore.

At the close of market hours, Selan Exploration Technology quoted at Rs 250.60, up Rs 33.60, or 15.48 percent, on the BSE.