Dollar slips as bank lifelines shore up risk appetite

Reuters
Mar 17, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST

The dollar slipped on Friday after top U.S. power brokers including the government and banks threw a lifeline to a struggling regional lender to ease stress on the financial system, which returned some confidence to investors.

The rescue of First Republic Bank in the U.S. on Thursday boosted risk appetite globally on Friday as concerns about global banks eased, making way for surges in the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

This week has revived memories of the 2008 financial crisis, in which dozens of institutions failed or were bailed out with billions of dollars of government and central bank money.

Three smaller U.S. lenders have had regulators and other banks step in to prop them up, while in Europe, Credit Suisse became the first major global bank to get an emergency lifeline from the Swiss central bank since the financial crisis, restoring investor confidence and stopping a haemorrhage in customer deposits.