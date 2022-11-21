 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dollar rises as China COVID worries spur safe-haven buying

Reuters
Nov 21, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST

China is battling numerous COVID flare ups. Two deaths were reported in Beijing on Sunday, and the city’s most populous district urged residents to stay at home on Monday.

The U.S. dollar was firmly higher against major currencies on Monday, as rising COVID-19 cases in China led to new restrictions there and weighed on global investor sentiment.

The new cases have cast doubt on hopes that the government could soon ease its tough restrictions. That has boosted the dollar, which is seen as a safe haven in times of global economic stress.

The dollar was up 0.5% against Japan’s yen at 141.07, its highest since Nov. 11. Meanwhile the euro was 0.62% lower against the greenback at $1.026.

”The outlook for China’s zero-COVID market will remain a key source of volatility,” said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

”If we do see another set of step up in restrictions, it indicates to me that the Chinese officials are still wary of any eventual reopening.”