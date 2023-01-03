 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dollar posts big gains, US stocks buck global rally

Reuters
Jan 03, 2023 / 10:03 PM IST

The dollar headed for its largest one-day rise in over three months on Tuesday, while U.S. stocks bucked a global equities rally in a macro-packed week that could offer a steer on when, and at what level, U.S. interest rates might peak.

The MSCI All-World index dipped 0.15%, dragged by declines in U.S. stocks, while European shares jumped to two-week highs, led by hefty gains in anything from financials, to oil and gas stocks, to healthcare.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.1% in early trade, the S&P 500 slid 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.6%.

The dollar index was last up 0.7% at 104.42.

The euro was the worst-performing currency against the dollar, falling by the most since late September, after German regional inflation data showed consumer price pressures eased sharply in December, thanks in large part to government measures to contain natural gas bills for households and businesses.

Data on U.S. payrolls this week is expected to show the labour market remains tight, while EU consumer prices could show some slowdown in inflation as energy prices ease.