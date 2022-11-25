 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dollar hovers near three-month low amid bets Fed will slow hikes

Reuters
Nov 25, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST

The euro was set for weekly gains with the GfK institute survey bringing some relief, showing on Friday that German consumer sentiment is expected to stabilise next month with the help of energy measures.

The U.S. dollar edged up on Friday but stayed near a three-month low and on track for a weekly loss as the prospect of the Federal Reserve slowing monetary policy tightening as soon as December preoccupied investors.

Risk-sensitive sterling was near a three-month high against the U.S. currency.

”We’ve still got the third successive day of positive risk sentiment … I think that is keeping the U.S. dollar subdued pretty much across the board,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index stood at 106.06, edging up 0.2% on the day, after thin trading on Thursday due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

Minutes from the Fed’s November meeting released earlier this week showed that a ”substantial majority” of policymakers agreed it would soon be appropriate to slow the pace of interest rate rises.