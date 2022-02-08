Dollar finds a bid ahead of US inflation

Representative image

The dollar made small but broad gains on Tuesday and held a resurgent euro at bay as traders awaited US inflation data, wary it could unleash bets on faster interest rate hikes.

The common currency leapt 2.7 percent last week after a hawkish shift in tone at the European Central Bank.

But it has been unable to breach resistance around $1.1483 and eased by 0.2 percent to $1.1418 during the Asia session. The dollar edged 0.3 percent higher to 115.43 yen, helped by five and 10-year Treasury yields ticking to more than two-year highs.

Stunningly strong US labour data last week has put extra focus on inflation - forecast at a four-decade high 7.3 percent - in the lead up to March's Federal Reserve meeting.

Futures markets are pricing an almost 1-in-3 chance of a 50 basis point rate rise and the prospect of aggressive hikes has been supporting the dollar.

"The surprise beat by the non-farm payroll numbers (which we were warned by Fed officials and the White House would be very weak due to Omicron) leaves the Fed in an unexpected territory," said NatWest Markets rates strategist Jan Nevruzi.

"The CPI will be critical on how the narrative develops until the March (meeting)," he said, though adding that barring a big surprise, March will probably bring only a 25 basis points hike.

The US dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 95.613.

On Monday, bitcoin and the Australian dollar had posted gains as equity markets rallied in Europe, but the latter was a bit softer on Tuesday as a cautious mood prevailed in Asia.

The Aussie fell 0.2 percent to $0.7109.

Bitcoin punched through its 50-day average to top $44,000 for the first time in nearly a month on Monday and held there in Asia for a gain of more than 17 percent in four sessions.

The New Zealand dollar was marginally softer at $0.6630. Sterling eased 0.2 percent to $1.3514.

A quiet data calendar awaits on Tuesday, with a US small business survey due later in the day. US inflation data is due on Thursday.