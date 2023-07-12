Dollar drops to two-month low after US inflation slows

On an annual basis, U.S. CPI advanced 4.8%, lower than market expectations for a 5% increase. That was also the smallest annual increase in more than two years.

The dollar sank to a new two-month low on Wednesday after data showed the rise in U.S. consumer prices eased in June, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may have to raise interest rates just one more time this year.

The dollar index dropped as low as 101.04, the lowest in two months, after the data, and was last down 0.4% at 101.27.

The greenback also hit its lowest against the Swiss franc since early 2015 after the inflation report. It was last down 0.6% at 0.8750 francs, having fallen to a session low of 0.8735 earlier, its weakest since the Swiss National Bank removed the peg from the Swiss currency in January 2015.

Core U.S. consumer prices rose just 0.2% in June, compared with forecasts for a gain of 0.3%.

On an annual basis, U.S. CPI advanced 4.8%, lower than market expectations for a 5% increase. That was also the smallest annual increase in more than two years.

U.S. rate futures still show traders overwhelmingly expect the policy rate to rise a quarter point, to a 5.25%-5.5% range, at the Fed's July 25-26 meeting, but now see about a 25% chance of another rate hike before year's end, down from about 35% before the report.

"The Fed may have talked itself into a corner with a July 26th rate hike. The data don't confirm that they need to actually hike," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist, at Annex Wealth Management, in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

"Since they're stubborn, they'll probably do it anyways. Thankfully the market has been expecting that hike. The end is near for hikes."

Currency bid prices at 8:58AM (1258 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 101.1900 101.6000 -0.40% -2.222% +101.6100 +101.0400

Euro/Dollar $1.1059 $1.1010 +0.45% +3.21% +$1.1072 +$1.1008

Dollar/Yen 139.2500 140.3800 -0.80% +6.21% +140.3400 +138.7700

Euro/Yen 154.01 154.49 -0.31% +9.77% +154.5200 +153.5200

Dollar/Swiss 0.8745 0.8794 -0.51% -5.38% +0.8793 +0.8735

Sterling/Dollar $1.2951 $1.2931 +0.12% +7.05% +$1.2975 +$1.2905

Dollar/Canadian 1.3219 1.3230 -0.08% -2.43% +1.3233 +1.3197

Aussie/Dollar $0.6733 $0.6687 +0.67% -1.25% +$0.6751 +$0.6683

Euro/Swiss 0.9672 0.9679 -0.07% -2.25% +0.9695 +0.9663

Euro/Sterling 0.8537 0.8511 +0.31% -3.47% +0.8542 +0.8506

NZ $0.6231 $0.6198 +0.42% -1.98% +$0.6246 +$0.6183

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.2140 10.3530 -1.24% +4.19% +10.3490 +10.1940

Euro/Norway 11.2984 11.3868 -0.78% +7.67% +11.4120 +11.2620

Dollar/Sweden 10.5439 10.6608 -0.54% +1.30% +10.6696 +10.5152

Euro/Sweden 11.6613 11.7241 -0.54% +4.59% +11.7573 +11.6390