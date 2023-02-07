 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Dollar climbs as Treasury yields pop on further Fed hike forecasts

Reuters
Feb 07, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

Markets were still reeling from the shock of Friday’s jobs report, which showed that non-farm payrolls surged by an eye-watering 517,000 in January, well above expectations.

(Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

The dollar hovered near a one-month peak on Tuesday as traders raised their forecasts of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate levels needed to tame inflation, as a stubbornly resilient labour market remains largely immune to aggressive rate hikes.

Markets were still reeling from the shock of Friday’s jobs report, which showed that non-farm payrolls surged by an eye-watering 517,000 in January, well above expectations.

The report, which wrongfooted traders banking on an imminent pause in the Fed’s rate-hiking cycle, gave the greenback a leg up and sent the pound tumbling to a one-month low of $1.2006 in the previous session. It was last 0.09% higher at $1.2033.

Similarly, the kiwi rose 0.06% to $0.6308, but was not far from Monday’s one-month trough of $0.6271.