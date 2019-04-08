Doesn’t feel like a bull market as corporate earnings have not been strong: Ajay Tyagi

It doesn’t feel like a bull market yet because we haven’t seen strong earnings by corporate India in the last 4-5 years, Ajay Tyagi, Executive Vice President & Fund Manager-Equity, UTI Mutual Fund, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpt:

Q) The global slowdown has put markets across the globe under pressure. Do you think investors in India should be worried?

A) Apart from the global events, we also have our elections coming up in May. I would say that more than the outcome of what is happening globally in terms of the slowdown, the election outcome in May is likely to lead to short-term movements in the market.

The medium to longer-term views remain and we would track the earnings growth which in our assessment should be strong in the coming years as we are coming out of the period of slowdown.

The upcoming years should show us strong earnings growth. Therefore, I would not be too worried on account of global events since investors need to realize that the construct of a GDP is more of domestic consumption.

Approximately 70 percent of our GDP is domestic consumption and therefore global events don’t impact a country like India too much because we are not an export-dependent nation. We are more of a domestic consumption story.

Q) It does not feel like a bull market because momentum is on the shoulders of few names?

A) I Agree. The rally hasn’t particularly been broad-based and has relatively been narrow. Typically bull markets get to build on the shoulders of a strong earnings momentum in the underlining economy and therefore the underline corporate sector.

To that extent, it doesn’t feel like a bull market yet basically because we haven’t seen strong earnings by corporate India in the last 4-5 years. Should that start to manifest itself then, as you said, it will start feeling like a bull market.

If I take you back, 2003-2010 with a slight dip in between when the financial crisis happened in 2008. If someone asked me why that 7 year period felt like a raging bull market because earnings were expanding at about 15-20% year after year.

So that gives you that huge thumping feeling of an underlines a bull market which to my mind should be around the corner.

I do feel that we would see strong earnings momentum sometime in the coming years. Given the history as to how we have behaved over the last 20 years, a period of earning slowdown is usually followed by a period of strong earnings growth.

Q) So probably FY20 is what you looking at?

A) Hopefully, FY20 itself we should see evidence of improving earnings trajectory

Q) Equity flows are showing signs of a slowdown. Is that a worry for MF Industry? What does the data suggest at this point in time?

A) So factually you’re right. We have seen signs of slowing down in case of equity flows and even in the balanced category. However, let me give you a deep dive into investor psychology.

Unfortunately what happens is that investors typically chase the best performing asset class. So if real estate is doing well, investors would try to have a big allocation towards real estate, if gold is doing well, then the investor would like to have a fair proportion share of gold in their portfolio and if equities are doing well they would like to move towards equity.

In the last one year, we have seen poor returns in equity and within equity negative returns from the mid and small cap. That has worried investors some bit and like I said, investors have a very perverse behavior of buying things that only have momentum in it rather than chasing value.

Regardless of the fact that there is value in the equity market and the fact that like you said apart from a few names, the broader market have a seen fairly strong correction of last the 12 months.

Q: Are there any contra bets or sectors which you are betting on and why?

A)Well, I would say the pharmaceutical sector is one contra bet that we have in some of our portfolios. And, I think the biggest reason for that is that to our mind, investors are valuing this entire sector.

If not the entire sector, the majority of the companies in this sector on the basis of what's happening in the US generics market. While US generic would contribute maybe around 30-40%, of revenues, at a slightly lower number, at the profit level for a typical pharma company in India.

But, the de-rating of the sector has happened as if US generic is the sole revenue contributor or the sole profit contributor to those companies. I think to that extent, we are taking the contra view because we've tried to break up the contribution that these companies get from the US generic.

And our analysis suggests that starting with US generic, the generics markets in the US is already showing signs of bottoming out and therefore a quick recovery is possible.

The Indian formulation space is also robust as it has always been basis the fact that penetration of pharma and healthcare of this country is very low.

The valuation for the sector is definitely much more attractive today compared to 2-3 years back just because it’s one of the least favored and if I may use the word one of the most hated sectors today.

Q) How can an individual in the age bracket of 30-40 years achieve the goal of becoming a financially independent person by 60 years with a corpus of Rs 3-4 crore?

A) Sticking to one fund is never the right strategy. Just like the fund managers diversify their portfolios by investing in different stocks. As an investor, I would always advise investors to have 2 or 3 funds in all the categories.

For investments into equity or the allocation into equity they should be holding 2-3 funds, for the allocation into fixed income again they should be holding about 2-3 funds so that’s always essential.

Coming back to the first part of the question let’s assume that we are talking about the person whose of age 30. Now the simple rule of thumb that most of us would have studied and would have read is that 100 minus your age should be the allocation that you should be making into equity.

If you want to accomplish this goal of becoming a crorepati is that you have to stick to that discipline regardless of what is happening in the market. I did mention it to you earlier in the question that investors have this very perverse mindset of stopping their allocation whenever they see the market’s coming down.

If you want to stick this discipline of buying regardless of what the market is doing at regular intervals on a monthly basis. I would say that investors should stick to that discipline of asset allocation, and don’t change your allocation just because a particular asset class is going against you.

