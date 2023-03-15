 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Does the historic fall in the 2-year treasury bill mean a big correction is coming soon?

Shivam Shukla & N Mahalakshmi
Mar 15, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

The sharp fall in yields, which move in a direction opposite to bond prices, essentially signifies a panic reaction and that investors are flocking to safety.

On March 14, US markets shrugged aside concerns relating to US financial stocks, recovering from a severe panic reaction in the previous four sessions triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

Stock prices gained, but a bigger source of respite was that short-term treasury yields recovered to 4.3 percent, after plunging 55 basis points on Monday, the biggest one-day fall since October 20, 1987, a day after “Black Monday,” when the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 23 percent.

The yield had been down 103 basis points since March 8 before yesterday’s recovery. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The sharp fall in yields, which move in a direction opposite to bond prices, essentially signifies a panic reaction and that investors are flocking to safety. In the past, such a decline happened after the stock market fell sharply and investors turned wary.