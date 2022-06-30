Does FMCG still remain a dependable defensive bet?

Any change in commodity prices reflect in FMCG margins with a two month lag. (Representative image; Photo by Hobi industri/Pexels)

Investors tend to treat stocks of Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies as dependable defensive bets when the larger economy looks dicey.

Yet, the sector has had a torrid time in recent years, with earnings shrinking under the impact of the second wave of the pandemic, raw material prices rising steeply and stock valuations looking pricey.

According to a recent report by investment bank Jefferies, the sector underperformed the Nifty by 18% in the last calendar year; some FMCG stocks have underperformed the Nifty in the first half of this calendar year too.

“The sector has underperformed (>30% underperformance to NIFTY-50) over the last three years (particularly after COVID) because valuations were at their peak and other sectors have shown more resilient and faster growing earnings,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

FMCG valuations

Amit Gupta, vice president and fund manager of ICICI Securities Portfolio Management Services, says the sector’s underperformance is because of its high valuations and a rising interest rates cycle.

So the question to be asked is: are FMCG stocks still a dependable defensive bet?

Responses to the question are mixed. Some analysts say valuations have corrected to attractive levels; some others say they haven’t corrected enough.

Jefferies is optimistic, seeing a turnaround in the sector’s earnings in the second half of this financial year because of factors including demand recovery and price hikes that can finally offset cost pressures.

Its report also notes that some FMCG stocks have outperformed the Nifty in a difficult macro environment.

Added to that, valuations have corrected 15-35% from their 52-week highs and their one-year forward price-to-earnings (PE) multiples are either at or lower than their five-year average multiples.

Sharekhan’s Kaustubh Pawaskar sees “limited downside risk” to the FMCG stocks’ valuations.

“FMCG stocks have corrected from their highs and most of them are trading at discount valuations to their historical average,” said Pawaskar, deputy vice president of fundamental research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribhas.

In contrast, HDFC Securities remains “mildly underweight on the sector and prefers selective picks”.

Despite their poor performance, FMCG stocks haven’t corrected sharply enough and valuations remain high, said Jasani.

“We believe that the rising new-age competition, along with being at peak margin will continue to keep valuations in check for the major FMCG basket. Companies’ own initiatives to boost earnings (by new product introduction, expanding distribution and cost cutting) will continue to be monitored for valuation purposes,” he added.

Pressure on margins to ease

Market experts interviewed by Moneycontrol expect margins to be under pressure in the first half of financial year 2023, but to improve in the second half.

“While H1FY23 is likely to be challenging with higher input costs and muted buying sentiment, we expect recovery in H2FY23 with a caveat that the monsoons are normal,” said HDFC Securities’ Jasani.

Yes, commodity prices are cooling, but they are still high. “In the very near term, specifically for Q1FY23, prices of key inputs for the sector have come off their peaks, but still remain high on a year-on-year (YoY) as well as sequential basis. High-cost inventory will hurt FMCG players for the better part of Q2FY23. If commodity prices witness further correction from the current level, the margins might witness a sequential improvement from Q3FY23,” he said.

Any rise or drop in commodity prices kicks in with a lag of two months for FMCG companies, said SBICAP Securities’ head of fundamental equity research Sunny Agrawal.

The securities firm expects the lower commodity prices to start reflecting from August 2022 and hence the margins to benefit partially from Q2FY23.

“Full impact will be visible during Q3FY23 and Q4FY23,” said Agarwal.

FMCG prices

Pawaskar said that in the second quarter if FY23, companies may focus on regaining volume growth and would pass on some benefits to consumers in the form of price cuts or additional grams in their packs.

Price hikes by FMCG companies have not been enough to offset the rise in input cost and that will continue to weigh on the margins in the first half, said.

“We expect improvement in margins in H2FY23 with some respite in input cost, nominal price hikes and saving measures taken by the companies,” he said.

What gives some FMCG players an edge over their competitors?

Some companies are indeed doing better than their peers. Experts put that down to these companies’ fundamental strengths that help them weather the bad times more robustly. Some cite favourable macro trends too. Nearly all of their picks were large-cap market leaders.

According to Sharekhan’s Pawaskar, the better performing ones are those that have a strong presence in under-penetrated categories, have made consistent gains in market share in high-growth categories, have built a strong distribution channel and have made higher investment in promotional activities.

Stock specifics

Among large caps, their picks include Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India and Asian Paints, and in the small-to midcap space Zydus Wellness for its strong portfolio in the niche and low-penetrated categories.

Religare’s Ashar picked Britannia and ITC. “Even in Q4FY22, their product portfolio, segment mix and cost-optimised measures supported them to sail through tough times,” he said.

ICICI Securities PMS’ Gupta said FMCG companies that are more dependent on agricultural inputs whose prices have corrected are the ones posting better numbers.

“The companies which have gained market share in these categories are going to benefit going forward,” he said, adding that the intense summer had also given the beverage segment a leg up. “Volume growth of these companies should come out better,” he said.

SBICAPS’ Agrawal named Dabur, ITC, HUL and Asian Paints. Dabur because its product portfolio is inclined towards the rural market and it has a unique proposition based on Ayurveda, and also because high agri-based commodity prices is a positive for rural income growth.

HUL’s strength too is linked to its branded and diversified product portfolio, which has a “huge headroom for premiumisation”. ITC’s recovery momentum is likely to continue, he said, “with healthy traction in cigarette volumes, improvement in hotel business led by increase in corporate and leisure travel, and gradual improvement in profitability of FMCG business”.

Despite an emerging competitive landscape, Asian Paints continue to be the “best business to ride on the shortening paint cycle in India, healthy housing demand and premiumisation in home improvement solutions,” Agrawal said.

