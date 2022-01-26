Dodging Bullets | Stocks investors should avoid as volatility rules Dalal Street

With the benchmark equity indices hovering near the correction zone and the majority of stocks in the broader market more than 15 percent below their recent highs, analysts suggested that investors need to become more selective on their investments.

Volatility in the market is on the rise, as reflected in the India VIX index quoting near its one-year high, because of macro-economic uncertainties. With the global and domestic equity bull market facing its first challenge since the pandemic started, the so-called easy money period of the second half of 2020 and the majority of 2021 is over.

In such a fluid state of the market, wealth managers recommended that investors should avoid stocks of certain characteristics that usually do well in conditions of ample liquidity and low-interest rates but suffer once the bull market begins to wobble.

Let's check out some of the filters that investors can use to weed out such stocks:

1. Stocks with sky-high valuation multiples

Valuations are as much the slave of interest rates as they are of the earnings ability of a company. The discount rate, usually the 10-year government bond yield, can have an immense impact on the valuation at which a stock could trade if everything else is kept constant.

In an environment where interest rates globally are on the rise for the first time in more than a decade, such high price-to-earnings multiple stocks are best avoided, money managers believe. “High price companies are unlikely to re-rate further because all of the positive has been priced in,” said Chakri Lokapriya, managing direct at TCG Asset Management.

2. Stocks with narrative but little substance

Stocks of this kind have taken the biggest hammering in the ongoing correction in the market. Many of the new-age technology startups listed on the exchanges could be easily be categorised under the folder of 'narrative' instead of 'substance'. Stocks of such ilk are usually valued on the basis of price-to-sales since they have no reported profits.

Companies like Paytm, Zomato, and PolicyBazaar have come to the listed market with narratives of high sales growth and promise of turning that into cash flows many years into the future. However, in the present, they have failed to make profits despite an operational history of more than a decade each.

“Narratives will not work when interest rates are on the rise. So don’t go and buy stocks because of herd mentality,” said Daljit Singh Kohli of StockAxis.com. The reason being that as the opportunity cost of capital rises for investors they become stricter in their demand for cash flow in the near future.

3. Stocks with deteriorating debt-paying ability

During periods of higher interest rates, companies with high debt become unattractive because their interest payments may go up. For companies that will retire their debt this year or next year, refinancing of that debt will largely happen at a higher interest rate.

In the case of smallcap companies with high debt, higher interest rates are a body blow as their interest outgo as a percentage of operating profit shoots up rapidly. Analysts believe that such companies should be avoided going ahead as their profitability will suffer from higher interest payments.

4. Stocks where inflation will play spoilsport

Kohli and Lokapriya are of the view that consumer-facing companies with the inability to pass on higher input costs may see some deterioration in their outlook. Kohli recommended that investors should steer clear of rural economy-facing companies given the deterioration in demand outlook for that part of the economy.

“In a higher interest rate environment, you will stay away from sectors where there could be price control like refining, power, and even telecom,” Lokapriya said. That said, Lokapriya expects domestic inflation to moderate going ahead if supply chain issues caused by the pandemic abate.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.