Do you know? Implied Volatility has one of the highest success rates in catching market tops and bottoms

Shubham Agarwal

One of the key elements of the Option Premium is Implied Volatility (IV). Before we go into IV’s characteristics and utility let us understand the definition.

Option Premium (Call/Put) is made up for 5 variables viz:

Underlying PriceStrike PriceTime to ExpiryInterest Rate

Volatility

Now with first four of the five factors being publicly available information, there would be no debate on its input value. The last value is the Volatility figure which could be debated over.

The volatility that we are talking about is a forward-looking figure as we are valuing an option to exercise or let go of a transaction on a future date.

So, while volatility figure has its roots in historical behaviour, the expectation of future behaviour of the underlying would have equal bearing on the volatility figure.

So instead of us trying to come at a correct number why not derive it from current option premium. Plug in Current Price, Strike Price, Time to expiry and Interest Rate Figures, compare it with the resultant Option Premium and get the Volatility figure Implied by the Option Premium and arrive at Implied Volatility (IV).

Now one thing about IV is that it has a mean-reverting characteristic. Meaning, it would always be in a range. The range may keep moving up and down but it still would remain in a range.

However, do not take my word for it. This is a statistically proven fact by running a test called Co-Integration. I would encourage the readers to Google this concept and try it on the readily available proxy for Implied Volatility of Nifty Options i.e. India VIX.

Now, let us understand how Implied Volatility correlates with the underlying. Negative, this is what the relationship is between the Underlying and Implied Volatility. Why? Well, it is because of simple of the law of nature Building something takes time thereby lower expected volatility associated with rising underlying (we are referring to equity and Indices).

While, breaking something can be much faster, hence higher expected volatility associated with falling underlying.

Now, that we know enough about Implied Volatility let us focus on how to monetize this knowledge, which brings us to two questions:

1. How do we Find the extremes

2. How do we Trade them

To find the extreme just plot implied volatility (can be found using many free software on the web) of nearest strike Call/Put of any underlying for at least 20 preceding days (approximation for an expiry).

Find its average and add two standard deviations to the average to find upper extreme and reduce 2 standard deviations from the average to find lower extreme. (Average and Standard Deviations are ready functions in MS Excel).

There could be more sophisticated and accurate ways to come at a statistical extreme but I am trying to keep it simple. For tryouts, one can even use historical India VIX as a proxy for Nifty Options IV.

The answer to the second question, once we know that the IV is at the extreme, take opposite trade in the Underlying.

Meaning with IV at upper extreme typically we would have falling underlying but we would be nearing a bottom. Similarly, a top would more of than not coincide with the lower extreme of the IV.

Should you be using this indicator in solidarity? Preferably not. But, in my experience IV has one of the highest success rates in catching tops and bottoms.

Hence, keep track of Implied Volatility to figure out when to say enough is enough and sense binge close to a reversal.

Disclaimer: The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private Limited. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.