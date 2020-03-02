'Do not see any triggers for quick recovery in economy; HDFC among 3 stocks for safer bet'

The GDP target of $5 trillion looks ambitious considering the current growth rates, but it would be too early to comment on its achievement now, said Rusmik Oza, Senior VP (Head of Fundamental Research-PCG) at Kotak Securities in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Q) How do you expect the market to behave in the coming weeks if we exclude the key risk of coronavirus?

A) As the coronavirus is spreading across multiple countries, the fear factor in markets is going up. Till the time the coronavirus was contained in mainland China, there was compliancy in global equity markets but now as more cases are getting reported in various countries the impact is sharper.

This can be gauged by the fastest correction of 10 percent in the S&P 500 in a matter of 6 days. We expect markets to remain weak till the time the number of cases reported globally go down. Going by past precedencies, the recovery in markets (post containment of such epidemics) is equal or higher than the fall.

Q) Do you feel India could find it difficult to achieve $5 trillion target by 2024 if coronavirus impact continues for one more quarter?

A) Global trade and growth could get impacted due to coronavirus. In turn, India will also get impacted. If the problems persist, FY21 growth estimates will need to be cut down. India has got an opportunity to attract more FDI in manufacturing space due to China factor and lower taxation on new set up.

Global companies could also look to de-risk their outsourcing strategy by reducing their reliance on China. The GDP target of $5 trillion looks ambitious considering the current growth rates but it is still too early to comment.

Q: What are your thoughts on telecom space, though expectations are that India could be a 2-3 player market going forward?

A) Telecom companies had seen the worst in the last three years. Going forward it could be a 2-3 player market, though the business prospects look promising for companies who remain in business. The revision in tariffs and rise in average revenue per user (ARPUs) will lead to a sharp improvement in the financials of telecom companies at the operating level. Earnings will still be a function of leverage and impact of the interest cost. We are very positive on Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries because of expected improvement in Jio's performance.

Q) Insurance business has been growing rapidly and is expected to grow at the same level considering the opportunity that lies ahead. What are your thoughts?

A) India remains under-penetrated in the Insurance segment as compared to global averages. Longer lifespan, rising healthcare costs and growing pension needs should drive demand for life insurance in India. Insurance companies are operating with healthy return ratios making them attractive long term investment bets.

Q: Most analysts are very selective in banking and financials space due to asset quality concerns and economic slowdown. What is your take?

A) There is a big consolidation happening in the NBFC space with smaller players finding it difficult to compete with the larger players and even private sector banks.

In banking, private banks are increasing their market share as most PSU banks are still not adequately capitalised. On one side, the slowdown is making it difficult for smaller players to be aggressive and on other side, their cost of borrowing is still on the higher side.

Given this scenario, the idea is to be with selective bigger NBFCs backed by strong parentage. Names like HDFC, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance, M&M Financial Services are safer bets in today's market.

Q: What is your take on Q3 earnings season? Does it indicate any recovery sign in the coming quarters?

A) Q3FY20 results provide further evidence of the ongoing slowdown on the revenue front. However, earnings growth is higher because of the reduction in the corporate tax rate. Adjusted net profit of Nifty50 companies on a YoY basis grew by 11.5 percent in Q3FY20 but EBITDA grew by just 1.3 percent.

For FY20, we now expect Nifty50 earnings to grow by 10 percent, despite the 10-15 percent uplift to profits from the corporate tax cut. We do not see any triggers for a quick recovery in the economy and expect modest recovery from second half of FY21 due to base effect and recovery consumption demand.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.