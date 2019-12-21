Do not miss out! Pre-Budget rally likely; 12 stocks in BSE500 rose 10-30%

The Indian markets galloped to fresh record highs above 41,800 on the Sensex and 12,293 on the Nifty, which could continue as we enter January amid few days of consolidation.

It was a historic week in which benchmark indices rose to fresh record highs in four out of five trading sessions for the week ended December 20. The Sensex rose 1.64 percent while the Nifty gained 1.53 percent to post its best week since November.

The broader markets underperformed as the S&P BSE Midcap index rose 0.03 percent while the Smallcap closed with gains of 0.4 percent for the week ended December 20.

Despite premium valuation of key indices, the market is making higher highs supported by foreign liquidity as well as hopes of more reforms from the government to support economic activity which plunged to an over six-year low in the September quarter.

There is a wide divergence between the performance of the broader market and benchmark indices. The broad market performance is yet to match the performance of the main indices.

Almost 50 percent of the stocks in the BSE 500 index gave negative returns. On the other hand, as many as 12 companies out of 256 gave a 10-30 percent return for the week ended December 20.

Stocks that gave double-digit returns include names like KRBL, Jamna Auto, Jindal Steel & Power, IFB Industries, YES Bank and Cyient.