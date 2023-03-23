 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Do Not Exercise' discontinued: Option buyers' right now becomes an obligation, say experts

Shailaja Mohapatra
Mar 23, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

'Do Not Exercise' facility, that was re-introduced in 2022, allowed a trader to instruct the broker if he/she does not wish to exercise the right to give or receive deliveries

The National Stock Exchange has discontinued the 'do not exercise' facility available for stock options on expiry date. In a circular dated 20 January, the exchange had informed that the facility would be withdrawn effective from March 2023 expiry of F&O contracts.

'Do Not Exercise' facility, that was re-introduced in 2022, allowed a trader to instruct the broker if he/she does not wish to exercise the right to give or receive deliveries. Now that the facility has been removed, this shall result in compulsory physical delivery of shares if an option contract becomes-in-the-money (ITM), and that contract has not been squared off on expiry day.

How this works

An option contract is considered to be in-the-money (ITM) if the price of the underlying asset has surpassed the strike price of the option. Conversely, an option contract is considered to be out-of-the-money (OTM) if the price of the underlying asset is below the strike price.