'Do Not Exercise' discontinued: Option buyers' right now becomes an obligation, say experts

The National Stock Exchange has discontinued the 'do not exercise' facility available for stock options on expiry date. In a circular dated 20 January, the exchange had informed that the facility would be withdrawn effective from March 2023 expiry of F&O contracts.

'Do Not Exercise' facility, that was re-introduced in 2022, allowed a trader to instruct the broker if he/she does not wish to exercise the right to give or receive deliveries. Now that the facility has been removed, this shall result in compulsory physical delivery of shares if an option contract becomes-in-the-money (ITM), and that contract has not been squared off on expiry day.

How this works

An option contract is considered to be in-the-money (ITM) if the price of the underlying asset has surpassed the strike price of the option. Conversely, an option contract is considered to be out-of-the-money (OTM) if the price of the underlying asset is below the strike price.

For example, let's say Hindalco's current stock price is Rs 480, and a trader purchases an out-of-the-money call option contract with a strike price of Rs 500. This means that the option will only be profitable if the stock price rises above Rs 500 before the option's expiration date.

Now, suppose that Hindalco's stock price rises to Rs 501 before the option's expiration date. At this point, the option is now in-the-money because the stock price has surpassed the strike price of Rs 500. In theory, if the trader exercises the option, he can purchase shares of Hindalco at the strike price of Rs 500 and then sell them on the open market for Rs 501, resulting in a profit of Re 1 per share (minus the premium paid for the option). Traders do not go for this as the profit will be negligible after brokerage fees and other costs.

Instead, they are content with cash settlement and pocket the profit (Rs 501 minus Rs 500) by choosing the 'do not exercise' option. Alternatively, the trader can sell the option at a profit because the contract is now in-the-money, and the value of the option would have appreciated.

But starting from this expiry, option traders who have not squared up their in-the-money call positions will have to take delivery or give delivery of shares depending on the kind of contracts they have bought or sold.

Implications

“Option buyer pays premium to get a right - the right to buy the underlying asset. Option seller receives the premium and gets an obligation. With NSE removing the Do Not Exercise facility, it has forcefully converted the 'right' of buyer to an 'obligation'," Rajesh Bahety, MD, Crosseas Capital Services and Former President ANMI told Moneycontrol.

"Now, traders will have to watch their screens like a hawk in the last hour of expiry day volatility. They will have to manually square off positions on time or they will end up getting delivery of the shares," said Manish Shah, a SEBI-registered investment advisor and trader.

"In the last week of expiry, traders now might have to put in more margin money to hold the positions where underlying asset's price is close to the contract's strike price," he added.

"An option buyer now stands to lose more than premium paid," said Bahety.

Here's a example of one such loss



What happens now? How much I will be charged?

Will it go for auction house and I'll be charged a huge sum? As luke my case 20% of the exercise value = 42Lakhs + brokerage + penalty + interest.

Icici direct has charged me rs 56k as delivery obligation brokerage till now.

— Dinesh (@xamads) December 31, 2021

In an earlier tweet, Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath had also warned, "With mandatory removal of DNE (especially buy options), the risk of huge losses has gone up significantly if OTM options become ITM and there's no liquidity to exit."

This is a headache for brokers as well, said Prakash Gagdani of 5 Paisa. "We will have to square off positions of customers prior hand. Any lapse there will lead to auctions which obviously customers won't bear."

Update: We have updated the figures in the example.