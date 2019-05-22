Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before opening bell

On May 3, benchmark indices failed to hold its gains and ended flat, but the Nifty managed to hold 11,700, while Sensex failed to hold above 39,000. The Sensex was down 18.17 points at 38,963.26, while Nifty was down 12.50 points at 11,712.30.

Indiabulls Housing, NTPC, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were top gainers on the Nifty, while losers include TCS, Britannia Industries, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports and HUL.

Among sectors, FMCG, IT, pharma and metal ended were in the red, while some buying was seen in the auto, bank, energy and infra sectors. BSE Midcap index and BSE smallcap index also ended lower.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

Nifty closed at 11,712.2 on May 3. According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,684.03, followed by 11,655.87. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,755.63 and 11,799.07.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed at 29,954.2, up 245.55 points on May 3. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,792.26, followed by 29,630.33. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,118.96, followed by 30,283.73.

Call options data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 12.39 lakh contracts was seen at the 12,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the May series.

This was followed by 11,800 strike price, which now holds 7.93 lakh contracts in open interest, and 12,200, which has accumulated 6.51 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,800, which added 0.46 lakh contracts, followed by 12,000 strike that added 0.39 lakh contracts.

There was no Put unwinding seen.

Put options data

Maximum Put open interest of 18.24 lakh contracts was seen at 11,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the May series.

This was followed by 11,700 strike price, which now holds 13.92 lakh contracts in open interest and 11,800 strike price, which has now accumulated 10.95 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 11,800 that added 0.88 lakh contracts, followed by 11,500 strike price that added 0.65 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Put unwinding seen.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which could imply that investors are bullish on it.

38 stocks saw a long build-up

61 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

69 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

24 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 400.68 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought Rs 57.07 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on May 3, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019 on May 18.

Kirloskar Industries' board meeting will take place on May 16 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019 and its dividend.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India board to meet on May 15 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019, dividend and other business matters.

Stocks in news

Vodafone Idea signs multi-million dollar IT deal with IBM.

USFDA issues 14 observations for Cadila Healthcare's Moraiya facility.

RBI imposes Rs 11.25 lakh penalty on Yes Bank.

HUL Q4: Net profit up 13.8 percent at Rs 1,538 crore versus Rs 1,351 crore, revenue up 9.3 percent at Rs 9,945 crore versus Rs 9,097 crore, YoY.

L&T Tech Q4: Net profit up 3.2 percent at Rs 191.5 crore versus Rs 185.6 crore, rupee revenue up 2 percent at Rs 1,343.1 crore versus Rs 1,316.9 crore, QoQ.

Birla Corp Q4: Net profit down 2.2 percent at Rs 128.2 crore versus Rs 131.1 crore, revenue up 13.4 percent at Rs 1,872.3 crore versus Rs 1,650.8 crore, YoY.

One stock under ban period on NSE

For May 6, Jet Airways is in the list for stocks under a ban. Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.