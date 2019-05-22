App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 94 and target of Rs 102 and Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 599 and target of Rs 646.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Benchmark indices were dragged down by profit booking on May 21, a day after clocking strong gains on the back on exit polls for Lok Sabha Election 2019.

The Sensex closed down 382.87 points at 38,969.80, while Nifty ended 119.20 points lower at 11,709.10. About 970 shares advanced, 1,560 shares declined, and 160 shares remained unchanged.

Tata Motors, BPCL, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank and Adani Ports were the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Dr Reddy’s Labs, Bharti Infratel, Britannia Industries, Titan Company and Reliance Industries.

All the sectoral indices ended in the red led by auto, bank, pharma, energy, infra, metal, energy and IT.

related news

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,633.43, followed by 11,557.77. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,834.13 and 11,959.17.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 30,308.4, down 451.3 points on May 21. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,073.43, followed by 29,838.46. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,735.03, followed by 31,161.66.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Titan Company with stop loss at Rs 1238 and target of Rs 1260

Buy Reliance Industries with stop loss at Rs 1320 and target of Rs 1360

Buy Colgate Palmolive with stop loss at Rs 1151 and target of Rs 1171

Buy State Bank of India with stop loss at Rs 328 and target of Rs 352

Buy HDFC with stop loss at Rs 2080 and target of Rs 2150

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 94 and target of Rs 102

Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 599 and target of Rs 646

Sell Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 852 and target of Rs 820

Buy Bajaj Electricals with a stop loss of Rs 550 and target of Rs 580

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Prestige Estates with target at Rs 274 and stop loss at Rs 257

Buy Petronet LNG with target at Rs 248 and stop loss at Rs 236

Sell Hindustan Zinc with target at Rs 248 and stop loss at Rs 261

Sell Wipro with target at Rs 280 and stop loss at Rs 290

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 22, 2019 08:10 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's prenup agreement now looks worthle ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

SC Stays Barrackpore BJP Candidate Arjun Singh's Arrest Till May 28

Security Tightened for Naidu, Jagan As Andhra Pradesh Gears Up For Cou ...

News18.com | Your One Stop Election Destination​

Court to Decide on Case Against Rahul Gandhi for Derogatory Remarks Ag ...

In Bharat Song Turpeya Salman Khan Puts Forth His Best Dancing Skills, ...

Break-in at IAF's Paris Office, Which Oversees the Manufacture of Rafa ...

Maharashtra: Ex-NCP Minister Jaidutta Kshirsagar Quits Party, Set to J ...

Injured Toni Kroos to Miss Germany's Next Two Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: In Yogi’s UP, How Gaushalas Solve C ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.