you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DMart sheds gains after 1.5% rise; Goldman maintains buy, but Credit Suisse sounds caution on earnings

Goldman Sachs has maintained a buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,965. The research firm sees a potential upside of 24 percent.

Shares of D-Mart operator, Avenue Supermarts, gave up most of its gains after rising 1.5 percent intraday after global brokerages gave out mixed views on the stock.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,615.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,583.00.

It highlighted how DMart was better than German peers on operating cost to sales as well as return on invested capital metrics. Goldman Sachs also observed that DMart has higher working capital than German discounters. Further, it added that the comparison is being done with German discounters as they are often seen as benchmarks for discount retailing.

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse has initiated coverage on the stock with an underperform rating. It has set a target price of Rs 1,150 and sees a potential downside of 28 percent.

It observed that the return ratios are much lower than peers, which trade at a similar PEG ratio. DMart is seeing slowing earnings trajectory amid lofty valuations. In fact, it expects this slowdown to stand out as peers are likely to see a pick up. Going forward, it sees lower earnings growth for three years.

At 12:55 hrs Avenue Supermarts was quoting at Rs 1,591.05, up Rs 0.10, or 0.01 percent, on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 12:59 pm

