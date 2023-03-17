 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DLF tops BSE100 list with substantial volumes, potential to hit Rs 400 mark

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 17, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST

The stock rose more than 4 percent on March 17, with significantly higher volumes.

Real estate major DLF was the biggest gainer on the BSE100 index, rising more than 4 percent with significantly higher volumes on March 17.
The stock saw a strong gap-up opening and remained in an uptrend, forming a strong bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts for a second consecutive session despite volatility in the broader markets.

DLF had a higher highs, higher lows formation for the third straight session. It saw a decisive breakout from the upward threshold of the channel formed since January, which can increase the possibility of a further upside.

Hence, the stock has the potential to surpass the Rs 400 mark in the short term, followed by the high of December 2022, which is around Rs 420.

DLF shares closed at Rs 375.25 on the NSE, up 4.2 percent over the previous day, taking their total gains to over 11 percent from the March 14 lows.