App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 09:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

DLF Q2 profit rises 19% to Rs 445 cr; appoints Vivek Anand as group CFO

The company's net profit stood at Rs 374.74 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Realty major DLF Ltd on November 7 reported a 19 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 445.85 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year, mainly on lower expenses, and announced appointment of Vivek Anand as the group chief financial officer (CFO). The company's net profit stood at Rs 374.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 1,940.05 crore in the July-September quarter of 2019-20 as against Rs 2,304.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, DLF said in a regulatory filing.

During the second quarter, DLF's tax outgo fell to Rs 74.21 crore from Rs 139.31 crore in the year-ago period, while its operational expenses dropped to Rs 1,827.89 crore from Rs 2,031.39 crore.

Close

The company earned an exceptional profit of Rs 143.56 crore during the July-September quarter.

related news

DLF's board also approved the appointment of Vivek Anand as group chief financial officer (CFO).

Anand was earlier CFO -- India Sub Continent and board member at GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.

He has 25 years of experience in India, Singapore and Bangladesh, and has been a business leader at Unilever, Telenor and at GSK Consumer.

"Vivek will lead the group's finance, treasury, investor relations and IT functions. He will take over these responsibilities from Ashok Tyagi, who continues to be DLF's Wholetime Director and was acting CFO of the company," DLF said.

DLF has developed around 153 real estate projects and an area of approximately 330 million square feet. It currently has 221 million sq ft of development potential across residential and commercial segment. The group has an annuity portfolio of over 32 million sq ft.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 7, 2019 09:43 pm

tags #Business #DLF Limited #earnings #markets

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.