App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

DLF Q2 profit jumps 26 times to Rs 374.74 cr; revenue up 32%

Its net profit stood at Rs 14.16 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Realty major DLF's net profit jumped over 26 times to Rs 374.74 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 14.16 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The profit rose sharply as it earned a profit of Rs 239.01 crore from associate companies and joint ventures.

Total income rose to Rs 2,304.9 crore in the July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 1,751.34 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 10:10 pm

tags #DLF #Nifty #Results #Sensex

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.