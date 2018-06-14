DLF, Prestige Estates top picks; may see launch of Indian REITs in CY18: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities has come out with a report on real estate space, where it expect the leasing momentum is likely to see pick-up in H2CY18.

According to broking house the institutional capital continues to chase high quality grade an office assets.

It prefer the players with a strong annuity asset portfolio.

CY18 may see launch of Indian REITs, it feels.

DLF, Prestige Estates, Brigade Enterprises and Phoenix Mills are the top picks of ICICI Securities.

At 14:28 hrs Phoenix Mills was quoting at Rs 634, down 0.98 percent, Brigade Enterprises was quoting at Rs 240.55, down 2.75 percent.

Prestige Estates Projects was quoting at Rs 275, up 4.13 percent and DLF was quoting at Rs 206.20, up 0.59 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil