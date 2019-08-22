App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DLF hits 31-month low after SC issues non-disclosure notice; stock plunges 20%

The stock fell 23 percent in three straight sessions to Rs 138.30, the lowest level since January 31, 2017.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of real estate major DLF fell 19.4 percent intraday on August 22 to hit its 31-month low on August 22 after getting a notice from the Supreme Court for non-disclosure of key information in Qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The stock fell 23 percent in three straight sessions to Rs 138.30, the lowest level since January 31, 2017. It was quoting at Rs 144, down Rs 27.60, or 16.08 percent on the BSE at 0952 hours.

Petitioner KK Sinha, on whose complain SEBI had earlier barred DLF promoters from markets and imposed a penalty, told SC that DLF failed to mention key cases regarding the violation of the Haryana Land Ceiling Act, 1972, where adverse orders were passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and the matter is pending with the SC, reported BusinessLine.

Close

The report said the court had ordered directed investigation into DLF group companies and its admitted subsidiaries for violation of land ceiling laws and other laws, matters concerning benami purchases, licensing, stamp duty payment and transfer pricing issues.

related news

But Ashok Tyagi, Wholetime Director of DLF said in an interview to CNBC-TV18, "All material disclosures had been made in the QIP and complaint is about 5-6 acres of land by a co which is not company's arm.".

He further said, "DLF has received the notice from Supreme Court a month ago and SC notice does not ask us for any disclosures. SC has asked DLF & SEBI whether the complainant should be impleaded in the case."

The report said if there is an adverse decision by the apex court then it could impact DLF investors as petition prays that the company be asked to return more than Rs 5,000 crore that it raised via two qualified institutional placements (QIPs), one of which was in 2019.

In addition, DLF patriarch K P Singh has stepped down as whole-time director but will continue to be its non-executive Chairman, the realty firm said on August 19.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 10:46 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #DLF

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.