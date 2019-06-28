App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DLF gains 2% on infusion of Rs 2,250 cr by promoters

The new infusion came through two holding entities including Rajdhani Investments & Agencies and DLF Urva Real Estate Developers & Services which has taken the promoters’ collective stake to 74.95 percent in the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of real estate major DLF gained as much as 2 percent intraday on June 28 after its promoters infused Rs 2,250 crore in the company against the issuance of new equity shares.

The scrip has added as much as 6 percent in the last three days.

The new infusion came through two holding entities including Rajdhani Investments & Agencies and DLF Urva Real Estate Developers & Services which has taken the promoters’ collective stake to 74.95 percent in the company.

Close

DLFThe DLF board has now allotted 138.1 million equity shares at Rs 217.25 each against the convertible debentures. Earlier in May, the board had issued 130 million shares at the same rate. The promoters will now have 268.1 million new equity shares in their possession since March 31 with the current infusion.

related news

On May 28, 2019, the company transferred a three-acre land worth Rs 330 crore in Gurugram to its joint venture with Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and is in the process to hand over a Noida shopping mall to settle dues.

DLF owed Rs 8,700 crore to DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) as on December 31, 2018.

At 1012 hrs, DLF was quoting at Rs 188.50, up Rs 3, or 1.62 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 189 and an intraday low of Rs 185.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 10:37 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #DLF

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.